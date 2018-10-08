Robbins Arroyo LLP: Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:
CPB) have filed a complaint against the company's officers and directors
for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from August 31,
2017 and May 17, 2018. Campbell is a global food company.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/campbell-soup-company/
Campbell Misled Investors Regarding Its Business Prospects,
According to Lawsuit
According to the complaint, on August 31, 2017, Campbell touted its
financial results and business prospects, stating that the company
expected the Campbell Fresh division to "return to profitable growth in
fiscal 2018." However, on November 21, 2017, Campbell announced
disappointing first quarter 2018 financial results, including an
operating loss of $6 million, and reduced its fiscal year 2018 guidance
for EBIT growth. Nevertheless, defendants reassured investors, stating
that the company "continued to expect Campbell Fresh to return to
profitable growth this fiscal year." Campbell did not fare much better
in the coming months and reported disappointing financial results for
the second and third quarters of 2018. Then, on May 18, 2018, the
company finally revealed that the Campbell Fresh division was not
profitable for the first nine months of fiscal 2018, having incurred a
$19 million loss in the third quarter fiscal 2018. The company also
announced that its Chief Executive Officer was stepping down
immediately. On this news, Campbell shares fell over 12%, to close at
$34.37 per share on May 18, 2018.
Campbell Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE
portfolio monitoring service, Stock
Watch.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005731/en/