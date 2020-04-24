Campbell Soup Company : Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility report, detailing the company’s fiscal year 2019 achievements and measurable progress against sustainability goals, including accomplishments in the areas of water use, greenhouse gas emissions, food waste, sustainable growing practices and community support.

“This year’s report highlights our progress against existing commitments and sets forth new goals as we continue to embed sustainability into our operations and build healthier communities with our partners,” said Roma McCaig, Campbell’s Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability.

Campbell has long been recognized as a leader in transparency and responsibility. In fiscal 2019, Campbell was named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility Magazine and one of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the World by Corporate Knights. Campbell is also included on multiple indices including the FTSE4Good Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the MSCI Index Series.

To view the full report, visit Campbell’s Corporate Responsibility website: www.campbellcsr.com.

