Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Campbell Soup Company    CPB

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

(CPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Campbell Soup Company : Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility report, detailing the company’s fiscal year 2019 achievements and measurable progress against sustainability goals, including accomplishments in the areas of water use, greenhouse gas emissions, food waste, sustainable growing practices and community support.

“This year’s report highlights our progress against existing commitments and sets forth new goals as we continue to embed sustainability into our operations and build healthier communities with our partners,” said Roma McCaig, Campbell’s Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability.

Campbell has long been recognized as a leader in transparency and responsibility. In fiscal 2019, Campbell was named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility Magazine and one of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the World by Corporate Knights. Campbell is also included on multiple indices including the FTSE4Good Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the MSCI Index Series.

To view the full report, visit Campbell’s Corporate Responsibility website: www.campbellcsr.com.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
10:23aROOTED IN REAL FOOD : Our 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
10:01aCAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY : Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
BU
04/20Coronavirus Closures Extend to Packaged-Food Production
DJ
04/20CAMPBELL SOUP CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/19CAMPBELL SOUP : Our Response to COVID-19
PU
04/19CAMPBELL SOUP : Plants 'operating 24/7' to meet consumer demand for food amid CO..
AQ
04/15CAMPBELL SOUP : Our Response to COVID-19
PU
04/08CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/02CAMPBELL SOUP : Our Response to COVID-19
PU
03/25CAMPBELL SOUP : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 361 M
EBIT 2020 1 369 M
Net income 2020 904 M
Debt 2020 5 616 M
Yield 2020 2,78%
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
EV / Sales2021 2,52x
Capitalization 15 250 M
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 51,28  $
Last Close Price 50,54  $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith R. McLoughlin Chairman
Mick J. Beekhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francisco Fraga Chief Technology & Information Officer, VP
Craig Slavtcheff Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY2.27%15 250
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.08%310 467
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-6.81%73 386
DANONE-16.18%43 485
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.48%36 193
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-11.20%34 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group