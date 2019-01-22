Campbell Soup : Named One of the World's Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has been named to the 15th
annual Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list by
Corporate Knights, a media, research and financial products company.
The ranking of corporate sustainability performance is based on metrics
covering resource, employee and financial management; clean revenue; and
supplier performance. 7,500 companies with more than $1 billion (USD) in
revenues were analyzed to form the list. Campbell is one of 22 U.S.
companies, and one of only two U.S. food companies, included in the
Global 100.
“Campbell’s corporate responsibility efforts continue to evolve as we
live into our Purpose, Real Food that Matters for Life’s Moments,”
said Dave Stangis, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Chief
Sustainability Officer. “With this evolution remains a steadfast
commitment to transparently doing what’s right—for our business, our
communities and the environment. We are proud to be recognized by
Corporate Knights for these commitments as one of the most sustainable
corporations in the world.”
Campbell’s sustainability achievements noted by the Global 100 include:
-
Campbell received high marks in the “clean revenue” metric, which
counts for 50 percent of each company’s score and measures the
percentage of revenues earned from products or services that have
environmental, or well-defined social benefits.
-
Campbell included greenhouse gas emission, water and waste reduction
targets among the performance metrics used to determine annual
incentive compensation from 2012-2018.
-
Campbell has successfully reduced waste sent to landfills and is now
focused on reducing food waste in its operations with a goal to cut
food waste in half by 2030, in line with the United Nations
Sustainable Development Goal 12.3.
-
Campbell scored in the top percentile for research and development
innovation and employee safety.
-
Campbell was recognized for the gender diversity of its Board of
Directors, with female Directors accounting for 33 percent of the
Board (as of November 2018, female Directors make up 36% of Campbell’s
Board).
In 2018, Campbell was also recognized as the #1 Most Reputable Company
in America by The Reputation Institute. In addition, the company was
included on JUST CAPITAL’s JUST 100 list as one of the most JUST
companies in America, Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best
Corporate Citizens list for the ninth consecutive year, and on multiple
indices including: the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), the
FTSE4GOOD Index, the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index and
the MSCI Index Series.
Campbell’s Corporate Responsibility strategy evolved in 2018 to reflect
the company’s Purpose and value chain, with a focus on food that is
sustainable and ethically grown, sourced, produced and shared. To learn
more, visit www.campbellcsr.com.
