CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY (CPB)
Campbell Soup : Named One of the World's Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights

01/22/2019 | 06:01am EST

Global 100 list recognizes sustainability leadership and transparency

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has been named to the 15th annual Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list by Corporate Knights, a media, research and financial products company.

The ranking of corporate sustainability performance is based on metrics covering resource, employee and financial management; clean revenue; and supplier performance. 7,500 companies with more than $1 billion (USD) in revenues were analyzed to form the list. Campbell is one of 22 U.S. companies, and one of only two U.S. food companies, included in the Global 100.

“Campbell’s corporate responsibility efforts continue to evolve as we live into our Purpose, Real Food that Matters for Life’s Moments,” said Dave Stangis, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Chief Sustainability Officer. “With this evolution remains a steadfast commitment to transparently doing what’s right—for our business, our communities and the environment. We are proud to be recognized by Corporate Knights for these commitments as one of the most sustainable corporations in the world.”

Campbell’s sustainability achievements noted by the Global 100 include:

  • Campbell received high marks in the “clean revenue” metric, which counts for 50 percent of each company’s score and measures the percentage of revenues earned from products or services that have environmental, or well-defined social benefits.
  • Campbell included greenhouse gas emission, water and waste reduction targets among the performance metrics used to determine annual incentive compensation from 2012-2018.
  • Campbell has successfully reduced waste sent to landfills and is now focused on reducing food waste in its operations with a goal to cut food waste in half by 2030, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12.3.
  • Campbell scored in the top percentile for research and development innovation and employee safety.
  • Campbell was recognized for the gender diversity of its Board of Directors, with female Directors accounting for 33 percent of the Board (as of November 2018, female Directors make up 36% of Campbell’s Board).

In 2018, Campbell was also recognized as the #1 Most Reputable Company in America by The Reputation Institute. In addition, the company was included on JUST CAPITAL’s JUST 100 list as one of the most JUST companies in America, Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for the ninth consecutive year, and on multiple indices including: the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), the FTSE4GOOD Index, the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index and the MSCI Index Series.

Campbell’s Corporate Responsibility strategy evolved in 2018 to reflect the company’s Purpose and value chain, with a focus on food that is sustainable and ethically grown, sourced, produced and shared. To learn more, visit www.campbellcsr.com.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.


