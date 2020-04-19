Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Campbell Soup Company    CPB

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

(CPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Campbell Soup : Our Response to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 09:41pm EDT

Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic starts with the health and safety of our employees and their families. We also know that our retailers, consumers and communities are depending on us for food.

Here's how we're working across our business to make it happen:

Protecting our employees

We have protocols in place to address the health and safety of our employees against COVID-19, including health assessments, quarantines and enhanced cleaning procedures at our facilities. For example, each day, we conduct health screenings of all employees entering our buildings, including temperature checks. Learn more about what we're doing to protect our employees.

Stepped up support for our team on the front lines

We know our employees on the front lines are doing mission critical work to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic. We recently announced expanded support for these teams.

Ensuring food is readily available: The strength of our supply chain

As demand for our food has increased, our supply chain teams quickly stepped up to adapt production schedules, increase manufacturing and adjust the variety of products produced. As a result, we're able to produce more food, faster.

Learn how our supply chain team is meeting the need for food right now.

Hiring to meet increased demand

We're hiring to meet the increased demand. Find open jobs in our manufacturing and distribution centers across the country, and apply to join the Campbell team.

Helping the communities we call home

We have contributed approximately $3.5 million in cash and food to organizations in our hometowns. Through this commitment, we can provide direct financial support to local food banks, pantries, or community organizations in 33 Campbell hometowns across the country. We began distributing funds and/or food to organizations in March.

To help get food to communities in hard-to-reach locations, our Camden neighbors, NFI Industries, volunteered to transport product donations.

Our CEO Mark Clouse on our mission to serve

'The most important thing to know right now is that everything we do starts with the health and safety of our teams and their families. However, the mission can't end there. We have an incredibly important role to play in this crisis and in our communities, providing food.' - Campbell's President and CEO Mark Clouse

Watch Mark's interview with CNBC about our response to COVID-19.

Food safety: Ensuring our products are safe

COVID-19 is not considered a food safety concern, and consumers are at no risk of contracting the coronavirus from any food product.

There is no indication that COVID-19 is a food safety concern or that consumers are at risk of contracting COVID-19 from any food product. The CDC and the USDA state that there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 as a foodborne pathogen and the FDA is not aware of any reports of transmission through food or food packaging. We will continue to comply with all requirements and guidelines regarding sourcing and trade of material set by the relevant authorities.

We all want a house with a crowded table

Share the feeling of comfort and togetherness our food brings to homes across North America-even when we have to be apart.

Here's to being together, until we're together again.Watch our video.

We'll continue working to support our employees, consumers and communities during this pandemic. Learn more about our overall response to COVID-19.

Disclaimer

Campbell Soup Company published this content on 19 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 01:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
09:41pCAMPBELL SOUP : Our Response to COVID-19
PU
10:31aCAMPBELL SOUP : Plants 'operating 24/7' to meet consumer demand for food amid CO..
AQ
04/15CAMPBELL SOUP : Our Response to COVID-19
PU
04/08CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/02CAMPBELL SOUP : Our Response to COVID-19
PU
03/25CAMPBELL SOUP : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/25Food Manufacturers Raise Factory Pay
DJ
03/06UNITEDHEALTH, CAMPBELL SOUP, JPMORGA : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03/06EssilorLuxottica forecasts profit growth despite coronavirus impact
RE
03/06EssilorLuxottica forecasts profit growth despite coronavirus impact
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 328 M
EBIT 2020 1 356 M
Net income 2020 904 M
Debt 2020 5 663 M
Yield 2020 2,79%
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
EV / Sales2021 2,53x
Capitalization 15 190 M
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 50,94  $
Last Close Price 50,34  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith R. McLoughlin Chairman
Mick J. Beekhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francisco Fraga Chief Technology & Information Officer, VP
Craig Slavtcheff Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY1.86%15 190
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.19%315 908
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-2.90%76 460
DANONE-13.91%44 878
GENERAL MILLS, INC.13.27%36 774
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-8.71%35 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group