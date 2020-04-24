Campbell Soup : Our Response to COVID-19

Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic starts with the health and safety of our employees and their families. We also know that our retailers, consumers and communities are depending on us for food.

Here's how we're working across our business to make it happen:

Protecting our employees

We have protocols in place to address the health and safety of our employees against COVID-19, including health assessments, quarantines and enhanced cleaning procedures at our facilities. For example, each day, we conduct health screenings of all employees entering our buildings, including temperature checks. Learn more about what we're doing to protect our employees.

Stepped up support for our team on the front lines

We know our employees on the front lines are doing mission critical work to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic. We recently announced expanded support for these teams.

Ensuring food is readily available: The strength of our supply chain

As demand for our food has increased, our supply chain teams quickly stepped up to adapt production schedules, increase manufacturing and adjust the variety of products produced. As a result, we're able to produce more food, faster.

Learn how our supply chain team is meeting the need for food right now.

Hiring to meet increased demand

We're hiring to meet the increased demand. Find open jobs in our manufacturing and distribution centers across the country, and apply to join the Campbell team.

Helping the communities we call home

We have contributed approximately $4 million in cash and food to organizations in our hometowns. Through this commitment, we can provide direct financial support to local food banks, pantries, or community organizations in our hometowns across North America. We began distributing funds and/or food to organizations in March.

To help get food to communities in hard-to-reach locations, our Camden neighbors, NFI Industries, volunteered to transport product donations.

Our CEO Mark Clouse on our mission to serve

'The most important thing to know right now is that everything we do starts with the health and safety of our teams and their families. However, the mission can't end there. We have an incredibly important role to play in this crisis and in our communities, providing food.' - Campbell's President and CEO Mark Clouse

Watch Mark's interview with CNBC about our response to COVID-19.

Food safety: Ensuring our products are safe

COVID-19 is not considered a food safety concern, and consumers are at no risk of contracting the coronavirus from any food product. The CDC and the USDA state that there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 as a foodborne pathogen and the FDA is not aware of any reports of transmission through food or food packaging. We will continue to comply with all requirements and guidelines regarding sourcing and trade of material set by the relevant authorities.

We all want a house with a crowded table

Share the feeling of comfort and togetherness our food brings to homes across North America-even when we have to be apart.

Here's to being together, until we're together again. Watch our video.

We'll continue working to support our employees, consumers and communities during this pandemic. Learn more about our overall response to COVID-19.