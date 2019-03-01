Ferrero still in race for Arnott's cookies, bids by March 20 - report

The Australian newspaper also said the deadline for submitting binding bids was March 20, adding the deal could be worth $3 billion.

Ferrero, which started an aggressive acquisition campaign four years ago, is vying with Oreo cookies maker Mondelez International Inc and a consortium comprising private equity firms KKR and Bain Capital, the newspaper said.

Ferrero and Mondelez are seen as front-runners as it would be easier for them to reap synergies from the acquisition, the paper said.

Ferrero declined to comment on the report.

Campbell Soup, Mondelez, KKR and Bain Capital did not reply to Reuters requests for comment sent outside normal U.S. working hours.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Edmund Blair)