CAMPINE

CAMPINE (CAMB)
09/05 04:30:25 pm
28 EUR
Campine: Transparency legislation: actualisation in accordance with Article 74, §8 of the Law of 1 April 2007

09/05/2018 | 07:06pm CEST

Detail of all acquisitions and transfers during the year 24/08/2017 - 05/09/2018

Scheme:

  Shareholder Voting rights 24/08/2017 Voting rights 05/09/2018
1. Camhold NV
Nijverheidsstraat 2
2340 Beerse 		36% (540.000) 0
2. Hempel Special Metals Holding GmbH
Weißensteinstraße 70,
46149 Oberhausen, Germany 		0 36% (540.000)
3. F.W. Hempel Metallurgical GmbH
Weißensteinstraße 70,
46149 Oberhausen, Germany 		35,86% (537.900) 35,86% (537.900)

Explanation:
Campine NV received a notice from Hempel Special Metals Holding GmbH stating that on 5 September 2018 the participation in Campine NV held by Camhold NV (36%) automatically transferred to its parent company Hempel Special Metals Holding GmbH due to the dissolution and liquidation of Camhold NV. Since the acquisition on 12 April 2017 of the shares in Camhold NV by Hempel Special Metals Holding GmbH, the latter already indirectly held these 36% of the voting rights in Campine NV.

Changes in the participation of the controlling person in an entity holding shares of Campine NV
Hempel Special Metals Holding GmbH is a subsidiary of F.W. Hempel & Co. Erze und Metalle (GmbH & Co) KG who is equally the parent company of F.W. Hempel Metallurgical SA, which holds 35,86% of the voting rights in Campine NV.Friedrich-Wilhelm Hempel remains the ultimate controlling shareholder of this group.

The denominator is 1.500.000 shares.

For further information you can contact Karin Leysen
(tel. no +32 14 60 15 49)
(email: Karin.Leysen@campine.be)



