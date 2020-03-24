Camping World : Marcus Lemonis to Use Personal Funds to Assist Camping World Employees Experiencing Financial Difficulties Due to COVID-19

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the “Company”), announced that Marcus Lemonis, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, plans to provide financial assistance to Company employees who are experiencing personal and financial difficulties as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Lemonis intends to sell up to 500,000 shares of Class A common stock that he beneficially owns at a future date in accordance with applicable securities laws and contribute the proceeds to fund specific employee relief, which is in addition to the assistance the Company is providing.

Marcus Lemonis made the decision in 2016 to not take any form of compensation in his role as Chairman and CEO of CWH. According to Mr. Lemonis, “Camping World is the most important part of my life and the Camping World team, many of which have been with the company for years are the reason why. The associates are what make this Company what it is and while they are not asking for a handout, I will do everything I can to protect their personal and financial well-being. They have always taken care of the customer, taken care of each other and taken care of me. We are in unprecedented times and we are all making sacrifices, but it is important for us all to do more and I’m reaching into my pocket to protect the team.”

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

