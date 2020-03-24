Log in
Camping World : Marcus Lemonis to Use Personal Funds to Assist Camping World Employees Experiencing Financial Difficulties Due to COVID-19

03/24/2020 | 11:42pm EDT

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the “Company”), announced that Marcus Lemonis, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, plans to provide financial assistance to Company employees who are experiencing personal and financial difficulties as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Lemonis intends to sell up to 500,000 shares of Class A common stock that he beneficially owns at a future date in accordance with applicable securities laws and contribute the proceeds to fund specific employee relief, which is in addition to the assistance the Company is providing.

Marcus Lemonis made the decision in 2016 to not take any form of compensation in his role as Chairman and CEO of CWH. According to Mr. Lemonis, “Camping World is the most important part of my life and the Camping World team, many of which have been with the company for years are the reason why. The associates are what make this Company what it is and while they are not asking for a handout, I will do everything I can to protect their personal and financial well-being. They have always taken care of the customer, taken care of each other and taken care of me. We are in unprecedented times and we are all making sacrifices, but it is important for us all to do more and I’m reaching into my pocket to protect the team.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any security mentioned in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

For more information, please visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Mr. Lemonis’ intention to sell shares of Class A common stock. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on February 28, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
