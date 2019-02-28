Log in
Camping World : Declares Regular and Special Dividend

02/28/2019

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) (the “Company,” “Camping World,” “we,” “us” or “our”), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1532 per share on the Company’s Class A Common Stock and a cash distribution of $0.08 per common unit on CWGS Enterprises, LLC’s common units. Payment is expected to be made on March 29, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019.

The CWH Class A common stock cash dividend is comprised of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share funded by the $0.08 per common unit cash distribution by CWGS Enterprises, LLC to all holders of its common units, and a $0.0732 per share special cash dividend representing a portion of excess tax distributions from CWGS Enterprises, LLC.

Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Camping World’s Board of Directors based on its consideration of various factors, including the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, level of indebtedness, anticipated capital requirements, contractual restrictions, restrictions in its debt agreements, restrictions under applicable law, its business prospects and other factors that Camping World’s Board of Directors may deem relevant. In addition to the regular quarterly dividend, Camping World intends to continue to pay a special cash dividend of all or a portion of excess tax distributions to holders of Camping World Class A common stock.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 225 locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future declarations of quarterly dividends and our intentions regarding special cash dividends. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’ or ‘‘continue’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 1, 2019. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


