SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Zamansky LLC's Investigation of Camping World Holdings (CWH) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties Continues

Zamansky LLC’s investigation of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH)
(“Camping World” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of fiduciary
duties by its senior officers and board of directors continues. If you
have been a shareholder of Camping World since the initial public
offering and are still holding your shares, please contact our firm for
information.
The investigation was launched after it emerged that Company insiders
caused Camping World’s stock to become inflated so that they could sell
over $530 million worth of shares. After the insider sales, the Company
announced that it would be restating its financials for 2016 due to its
operational setbacks it claimed to have experienced in integrating
assets acquired from the bankrupt Gander Mountain Co. (“Gander”). During
a quarterly conference call, Camping World’s chief executive
characterized the behind-the-scenes chaos in the rollout of the Gander
stores as a “giant sh*t show,” belying earlier statements made about the
integration of the assets.
According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, our investigation
continues. We have served a books and records demand on Camping World on
behalf of a shareholder. “Our law firm is investigating whether the
officers and directors have breached their duties to Camping World and
its shareholders,” he says
What Camping World Shareholders Can Do
