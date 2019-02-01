Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Camping World Holdings Inc    CWH

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC (CWH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Zamansky LLC's Investigation of Camping World Holdings (CWH) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties Continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 05:19pm EST

Zamansky LLC’s investigation of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties by its senior officers and board of directors continues. If you have been a shareholder of Camping World since the initial public offering and are still holding your shares, please contact our firm for information.

The investigation was launched after it emerged that Company insiders caused Camping World’s stock to become inflated so that they could sell over $530 million worth of shares. After the insider sales, the Company announced that it would be restating its financials for 2016 due to its operational setbacks it claimed to have experienced in integrating assets acquired from the bankrupt Gander Mountain Co. (“Gander”). During a quarterly conference call, Camping World’s chief executive characterized the behind-the-scenes chaos in the rollout of the Gander stores as a “giant sh*t show,” belying earlier statements made about the integration of the assets.

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, our investigation continues. We have served a books and records demand on Camping World on behalf of a shareholder. “Our law firm is investigating whether the officers and directors have breached their duties to Camping World and its shareholders,” he says

What Camping World Shareholders Can Do

If you are a current shareholder of Camping World who still holds your stock, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC
05:19pSHAREHOLDER UPDATE : Zamansky LLC's Investigation of Camping World Holdings (CWH..
BU
01/29CAMPING WORLD : Rolls Out Gander RV Super Centers Across the Country
BU
01/03CAMPING WORLD : Announces Executive Management Realignment
AQ
01/02CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
2018CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
2018CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
2018CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
2018CAMPING WORLD : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
2018CAMPING WORLD : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Against Campi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 806 M
EBIT 2018 331 M
Net income 2018 148 M
Debt 2018 1 522 M
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 9,10
P/E ratio 2019 5,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 1 245 M
Chart CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Camping World Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,9 $
Spread / Average Target 90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus Anthony Lemonis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent L. Moody President
Melvin L. Flanigan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Adams Director
Andris A. Baltins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC23.63%1 245
YAXIA AUTOMOBILE CORP--.--%7 471
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.60%4 057
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.16.27%3 978
AUTONATION, INC.8.54%3 485
INCHCAPE3.90%3 117
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.