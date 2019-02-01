SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Zamansky LLC's Investigation of Camping World Holdings (CWH) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties Continues

Zamansky LLC’s investigation of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties by its senior officers and board of directors continues. If you have been a shareholder of Camping World since the initial public offering and are still holding your shares, please contact our firm for information.

The investigation was launched after it emerged that Company insiders caused Camping World’s stock to become inflated so that they could sell over $530 million worth of shares. After the insider sales, the Company announced that it would be restating its financials for 2016 due to its operational setbacks it claimed to have experienced in integrating assets acquired from the bankrupt Gander Mountain Co. (“Gander”). During a quarterly conference call, Camping World’s chief executive characterized the behind-the-scenes chaos in the rollout of the Gander stores as a “giant sh*t show,” belying earlier statements made about the integration of the assets.

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, our investigation continues. We have served a books and records demand on Camping World on behalf of a shareholder. “Our law firm is investigating whether the officers and directors have breached their duties to Camping World and its shareholders,” he says

What Camping World Shareholders Can Do

If you are a current shareholder of Camping World who still holds your stock, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

