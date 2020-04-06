Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Camtek Ltd.    CAMT   IL0010952641

CAMTEK LTD.

(CAMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Camtek : Receives $8 Million Order for Multiple Inspection Systems From a Tier-1 Global CMOS Image Sensor Manufacturer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 07:16am EDT

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced that it received an order for multiple EagleT-i systems, its advanced inspection system, from a tier-one global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, totaling $8 million. The systems are expected to be delivered during the second and the third quarters of 2020.

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with this multiple system order from a leading global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, and we are happy that the market demand for our products remains strong. This order is another sign of Camtek's continued leadership in the inspection market, specifically in the CMOS Image Sensor market."

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment serving the Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated Inspection solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at www.camtek.com  

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations, and our global supply chains, intellectual property litigation, price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC.

Media Contacts:

CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972-4-604-8308
Mobile: +972 54 900 7100
moshee@camtek.com

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) +1-646-201-9246
camtek@gkir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camtek-receives-8-million-order-for-multiple-inspection-systems-from-a-tier-1-global-cmos-image-sensor-manufacturer-301035722.html

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAMTEK LTD.
02/20CAMTEK : ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR 2019 Expects Growth in the First Half of 2..
PU
01/21CAMTEK : Receives Orders for 34 Systems From 5 Leading CMOS Image Sensors Manufa..
PR
01/06CAMTEK : to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
PR
2019CAMTEK : Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
PR
2019CAMTEK : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Results Release and Conference Call for Th..
PR
2019CAMTEK LTD. : Other Currency, not U.S. or Canadian
FA
2019CAMTEK : Obtains Shareholders' and CFIUS' Approvals for the Chroma Transaction
PR
2019CAMTEK : Announces Record Results for the First Quarter of 2019
PR
2019CAMTEK : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results Release and Conference Call for Mo..
PR
2019CAMTEK : Receives $7 Million Order for Multiple Systems
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group