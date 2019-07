Camtek : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The Company will also host a conference call on the same day, starting at 9:30 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: +1-866-744-5399 at 9:30 am Eastern Time Israel: 03 918 0685 at 4:30 pm Israel Time International: +972 3 918 0685



For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid-end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

