Camtek : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

07/22/2019 | 07:01am EDT

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. 

The Company will also host a conference call on the same day, starting at 9:30 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

 

US:

+1-866-744-5399

at 9:30 am Eastern Time

Israel:

03 918 0685

at 4:30 pm Israel Time

International: 

+972 3 918 0685


 

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid-end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

moshee@camtek.com 

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS  

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein

Tel: (US) 1 646 688 3559

camtek@gkir.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camtek-schedules-second-quarter-2019-results-release-and-conference-call-for-tuesday-august-6-2019-300888478.html

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
