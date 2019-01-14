Camtek : Expects Sequential Growth Into the First Quarter of 2019

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT; TASE: CAMT), today announced that in light of its order levels so far in the first quarter 2019, management expects sequential revenue growth into the first quarter of 2019. Management also reaffirmed its previously issued revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018, which were for expectations of revenues between $32.5-$33.5 million, representing year over year growth of 26-30% and full year 2018 revenue growth of approximately 32%.

Rafi Amit Camtek's CEO commented, "Ahead of our upcoming presentation at the Needham conference in New York later this week, and given the background of some general economic uncertainties in parts of the semiconductor market, I reaffirm that Camtek will meet its revenue target of 26-30% year-over-year growth for the fourth quarter of 2018. Furthermore, based on the level of orders we have already received, we expect sequential growth into the first quarter of 2019. These multiple orders include our combined 2D and 3D inspection and metrology system, the EagleT-AP. This new system, which began sales at the beginning of 2018, and has sold dozens of systems during the year, strengthens our competitive advantage as a leader in our market segment for Advanced Packaging applications."

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC.



