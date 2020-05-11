Camtek : Q1 2020 Earnings Release

First quarter revenue $30.2 million; Second quarter expected between $36-38 million;
Record backlog and strong visibility into the second and third quarters;
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel - May 11, 2020 - Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT; TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2020.
Highlights of the First Quarter of 2020
Revenues of $30.2 million;
Shipments to customers amounted to approximately $33 million, however, about $3 million of this was not recognized due to the Coronavirus related delays in installations and in accordance with our revenue recognition policy;
GAAP operating income of $2.9 million; non-GAAP operating income of $3.7 million;
GAAP net income of $2.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $3.6 million; and
Operating cash flow of $1.3 million.
Forward-Looking Expectations
Management expects revenues for the second quarter to be between $36-38 million. Based on orders on hand, management further expects continued revenue growth and improved profitability in the third quarter.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, commented, "Camtek is the leader in the 3D metrology arena. Our strategy is to become a leading supplier in the 2D inspection segment as well. In the first half of 2020, we have expanded and strengthened our position in this segment. Some of our customers ordered multiple 2D Inspection machines with basic configuration which affected our average selling price (ASP). We expect these customers to purchase in the future machines for more complex applications with higher ASPs and margins."
Continued Mr. Amit, "We are seeing strong business momentum. We entered the second quarter with record backlog resulting in good visibility and we expect a significant increase in revenue to between $36-38 million. In the third quarter, we see increased orders for machines with more advanced capabilities and we expect to show an improvement in profitability. It is important to stress that we are
still within the Coronavirus pandemic and it is difficult to anticipate its full magnitude and impact on our business in the coming months."
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $30.2 million, a decrease of 11% compared with the first quarter of 2019.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $13.6 million (44.9% of revenues), compared to a gross profit of $17.2 million (50.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit on a non- GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $13.6 million (45.2% of revenues), compared to $17.2 million (50.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in the gross margin in the quarter was due to lower revenue and a less favorable product mix in the quarter.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $2.9 million (9.5% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $6.7 million (19.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $3.7 million (12.2% of revenues), compared to $7.3 million (21.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $2.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $3.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to non- GAAP net income of $6.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of March 31, 2020 were $90.6 million compared to $89.5 million as of December 31, 2019. During the quarter, Camtek generated $1.3 million in operating cash flow.
Conference Call
Camtek will host a conference call today, May 11, 2020, at 9:00am ET.
Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.
Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.
This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update that information. It is important to note that there is no way to predict how the coronavirus situation will evolve further and impact Camtek's business. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations, and our global supply chains, intellectual property litigation, and price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses, (ii) discontinued operations, and (iii) Chroma transaction expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
U.S. Dollars
(In thousands)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
49,086
38,047
Short-term deposits
41,500
51,500
Trade accounts receivable, net
37,141
31,443
Inventories
26,476
23,803
Other current assets
3,083
2,909
Total current assets
157,286
147,702
Fixed assets, net
18,548
18,526
Long term inventory
2,881
2,791
Deferred tax asset
745
746
Other assets, net
113
113
Intangible assets, net
474
491
4,213
4,141
Total assets
180,047
170,369
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
16,253
11,334
Other current liabilities
21,650
20,272
Total current liabilities
37,903
31,606
Long term liabilities
Other long term liabilities
2,187
2,461
2,187
2,461
Total liabilities
40,090
34,067
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
March 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019;
40,765,912 issued shares at March 31, 2020 and 40,742,355 at
December 31, 2019;
38,673,536 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 38,649,979 at
157
157
December 31, 2019
Additional paid-in capital
102,202
101,327
Retained earnings
39,496
36,716
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2020 and
141,855
138,200
(1,898)
(1,898)
December 31, 2019)
Total shareholders' equity
139,957
136,302
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
180,047
170,369
Camtek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2019
U.S. dollars
Revenues
30,179
34,002
134,019
Cost of revenues
16,622
16,846
69,235
Gross profit
13,557
17,156
64,784
Research and development costs
4,130
3,924
16,331
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,559
6,575
26,481
Total operating expenses
10,689
10,499
42,812
Operating income
2,868
6,657
21,972
Financial income, net
375
17
801
Income from continuing operations before
3,243
6,674
22,773
incomes taxes
Income tax expense
(463)
(647)
(1,950)
Net income from continuing operations
2,780
6,027
20,823
Income from discontinued operations
Income before income tax expense
-
-
1,257
Income tax expense
-
-
(94)
Net income from discontinued operations
-
-
1,163
Net income
2,780
6,027
21,986
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2019
U.S. dollars
Basic earnings from continuing operations
0.07
0.17
0.55
Basic earnings from discontinued operations
-
-
0.03
Basic net earnings
0.07
0.17
0.58
Diluted earnings from continuing operations
0.07
0.16
0.54
Diluted earnings from discontinued operations
-
-
0.03
Diluted net earnings
0.07
0.16
0.57
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
38,665
36,476
37,626
Diluted
39,628
37,267
38,432
Camtek Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
(In thousands, except share data)
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2019
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Reported net income attributable
to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis
2,780
6,027
21,986
Share-based compensation
817
645
2,892
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
-
-
136
Attributable to discontinued operations
-
-
(1,163)
Non-GAAP net income
3,597
6,672
23,851
Non -GAAP net income per share,
basic and diluted
0.09
0.18
0.62
Gross margin on GAAP basis
44.9%
50.5%
48.3%
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
13,557
17,156
64,784
Share-based compensation
86
61
292
Non- GAAP gross margin
45.2%
50.6%
48.6%
Non-GAAP gross profit
13,643
17,217
65,076
Reported operating income
attributable to Camtek Ltd. on
2,868
6,657
21,972
GAAP basis
Share-based compensation
817
645
2,892
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
-
136
Non-GAAP operating income
3,685
7,302
25,000
In the second and third quarters of 2019, certain transaction expenses were incurred in relation to the technological cooperation agreement with Chroma. These were recorded under operating expenses.