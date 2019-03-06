Log in
Camtek : Receives a $9 Million Order for Multiple Systems From a Tier One DRAM Manufacturer

0
03/06/2019 | 08:31am EST

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced that it received an order totaling approximately $9 million for multiple systems of its 3D metrology and 2D inspection system from a tier-one DRAM manufacturer. The tools are expected to be installed during the first and second quarter of 2019.

Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with this meaningful order from a leading DRAM manufacturer. The systems will be used for the most accurate 3D measurements, at extremely high throughput, as well as for 2D inspection. This order illustrates that our 2D inspection capabilities have proven to be highly competitive and we continue to capture market share."

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, added, "While DRAM prices are undergoing some pressure, the transition to advanced packaging is continuing, driven by the technical requirements for higher bandwidth and lower power consumption. This multiple systems' order is a vote of confidence in our expertise in accurate 3D measurement, as well as in our 2D inspection capabilities. We are well positioned to leverage on the transition of the memory market to Advanced Packaging. This order continues the positive momentum with which we started 2019 into the second quarter."

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the Semiconductors industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at www.camtek.com  

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, intellectual property litigation, price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC.

CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972-4-604-8308
Mobile: +972-54-900-7100
moshee@camtek.com

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS  
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein
Tel: (US) +1-646-688-3559
camtek@gkir.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camtek-receives-a-9-million-order-for-multiple-systems-from-a-tier-one-dram-manufacturer-300807631.html

SOURCE Camtek Ltd


© PRNewswire 2019
