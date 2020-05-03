Camtek : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Release and Conference Call for Monday, May 11 2020

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, May 3, 2020- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The Company will also host a conference call on the same day, starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1 888 668 9141 at 9:00 am Eastern Time

Israel: 03 918 0609 at 4:00 pm Israel Time

International: +972 3 918 0609

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.