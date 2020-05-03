Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Camtek Ltd.    CAMT   IL0010952641

CAMTEK LTD.

(CAMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Camtek : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Release and Conference Call for Monday, May 11 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 11:14am EDT

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, May 3, 2020- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The Company will also host a conference call on the same day, starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1 888 668 9141 at 9:00 am Eastern Time

Israel: 03 918 0609 at 4:00 pm Israel Time

International: +972 3 918 0609

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.


Disclaimer

Camtek Ltd. published this content on 03 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2020 15:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAMTEK LTD.
11:14aCAMTEK : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Release and Conference Call for Mo..
PU
04/15CAMTEK : Files a Shelf Registration Statement to Replace Existing Registration S..
PR
04/07CAMTEK : Provides Business Update in View of the Coronavirus Pandemic
PR
02/20CAMTEK : ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR 2019 Expects Growth in the First Half of 2..
PU
01/21CAMTEK : Receives Orders for 34 Systems From 5 Leading CMOS Image Sensors Manufa..
PR
01/06CAMTEK : to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
PR
2019CAMTEK : Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
PR
2019CAMTEK : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Results Release and Conference Call for Th..
PR
2019CAMTEK LTD. : Other Currency, not U.S. or Canadian
FA
2019CAMTEK : Obtains Shareholders' and CFIUS' Approvals for the Chroma Transaction
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 139 M
EBIT 2020 23,2 M
Net income 2020 21,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,72x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,45x
Capitalization 378 M
Chart CAMTEK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Camtek Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMTEK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,67  $
Last Close Price 9,78  $
Spread / Highest target 73,8%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rafi Amit Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramy Langer Chief Operating Officer
Moshe Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shimon Koren Chief Technology Officer
Yotam Stern Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMTEK LTD.-9.70%378
ASML HOLDING N.V.2.64%124 429
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-19.62%34 116
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED-1.95%31 579
QORVO, INC.-19.86%10 776
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.1.82%9 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group