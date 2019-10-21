Log in
CAMURUS AB (PUBL)

CAMURUS AB (PUBL)

(CAMX)
Camurus publ : 2019-10-21 Camurus to present at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

10/21/2019

Lund, Sweden - 21 October 2019 -Camurus (Nasdaq Stockholm; CAMX) today announced that that the Company will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference 20 November at 2:00 pm local time (GMT). Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO, will report on the progress of Buvidal®launches and sales in the EU and Australia and recent development in Camurus' pipeline of innovative medicines.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed via http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff123/camx.st/.

About Camurus

Camurus is a Swedish science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercialising innovative and differentiated medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal®drug delivery technologies and its extensive R&D expertise. Camurus' clinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of cancer, endocrine diseases, pain and addiction, which are developed in-house and in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com.

For more information

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer

Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37

ir@camurus.com

This information was submitted for publication at 7:00 am CET on 21 October 2019.

Disclaimer

Camurus AB published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:55:07 UTC
