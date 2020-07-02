Camurus publ : 2020-07-02 Camurus has completed a directed share issue of 2 million shares, raising proceeds of SEK 300 million

Lund, Sweden - 2 July 2020 -Camurus AB (publ) ("Camurus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CAMX) has completed a directed share issue of SEK 300 million.

The Board of Directors of Camurus has, pursuant to the authorization from the annual general meeting on 7 May 2020 and as stated in the Company's press release yesterday, resolved on a directed share issue of 2,000,000 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 150 per share (the "Issue"), thus raising proceeds of SEK 300 million before transaction costs. The subscription price in the Issue has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. A large number of selected Swedish and international institutional investors and sector specialists participated in the Issue.

The net proceeds of the Issue are intended to be used for:

progression of, and enhancing financial flexibility for, Buvidal market expansion for treatment of opioid dependence through own sales and partnerships in existing and new markets; scale-up of the Company's commercial manufacturing capabilities of Buvidal; progression of the clinical development of CAM2029 to a third indication area, treatment of polycystic kidney disease; and corporate and business development purposes.

The reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential right is to carry out a capital raise for the above-mentioned purposes in a time and cost-effective manner, while at the same time further diversify the Company's shareholder base with Swedish and international institutional investors.

The Issue entails a dilution of approximately 4 percent in relation to the share capital and number of shares in Camurus after the Issue, through an increase in the number of outstanding shares by 2,000,000, from 51,636,858 to 53,636,858, and a share capital increase by SEK 50,000.00, from SEK 1,290,921.45 to SEK 1,340,921.45.

In connection with the Issue, the Company has agreed to a lock-up undertaking, with customary exceptions, on future share issuances for a period of 120 calendar days. In addition, Sandberg Development AB, prior to the Issue holding 43.0 percent of the shares in Camurus, the Board of Directors of Camurus and senior management of Camurus have agreed not to sell any shares in Camurus for a period of 90 calendar days, subject to customary exceptions.

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch, and Jefferies International Limited, acted as Joint Global Coordinators in connection with the Issue. Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå acted as legal adviser to Camurus and Ashurst LLP and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acted as legal advisers to the Joint Global Coordinators.

About Camurus

Camurus is a Swedish research-based pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercialising innovative and differentiated medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the proprietary FluidCrystal®drug delivery technologies and an extensive R&D expertise. Camurus' clinical pipeline includes products for treatment of cancer, endocrine diseases, pain and addiction, developed in-house and in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "CAMX". For more information, visit www.camurus.com.

This information is information that Camurus AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, at 08:00 CET on 2 July 2020.

