Can Fite Biopharma : Fite Announces Enrollment of First Patient in its Comfort™ Phase III Trial of Piclidenoson in Psoriasis

Can-Fite
BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology
company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that
address cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases, today announced the
first patient has been enrolled and dosed in its Phase III Comfort™
trial to evaluate its lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson (CF101), a small
orally bioavailable drug for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque
psoriasis, which makes up about 90 percent of cases.
The Comfort™ Phase III Psoriasis study, is designed to evaluate the
efficacy and safety of daily Piclidenoson, administered orally compared
to Apremilast (Otezla®) and placebo, in 407 patients with
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The study will be conducted in 5
countries in Europe, Israel and Canada. The first patient has been
enrolled and dosed in Israel with enrollment in Europe and Canada
expected to follow shortly.
Study initiation will prompt a milestone payment of 300,000 Euro from
the recently signed deal with Gebro Holding which will distribute the
drug upon regulatory approval in Spain, Austria and Switzerland.
According to Visiongain, the psoriasis therapeutic market is estimated
to reach $11.4B in 2020.
"Dosing the first patient in our Phase III Comfort™ trial marks a
significant milestone for Can-Fite. We believe Piclidenoson is a
potentially efficacious and safe option to the patients which need to
take drugs chronically for a life time," stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina
Fishman.
About Piclidenoson (CF101)
Piclidenoson is a novel, first-in-class, A3 adenosine receptor agonist
(A3AR) small molecule, orally bioavailable drug with a favorable
therapeutic index demonstrated in Phase II clinical studies.
Piclidenoson is currently under development for the treatment of
autoimmune inflammatory diseases. It is being evaluated in a Phase III
study as a first line treatment, to replace MTX, in the treatment of
rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase III study in the treatment of
moderate-to-severe psoriasis.
About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an
advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform
technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in
the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer, and NAFLD/NASH. The
Company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson is currently being evaluated
in a global Phase III trial as a first line therapy for rheumatoid
arthritis and a Phase III trial for moderate-to-severe psoriasis.
Can-Fite's liver cancer drug CF102 concluded patient enrollment in a
Phase II study for patients with liver cancer, and it is slated to enter
Phase II for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
CF102 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe
and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for hepatocellular
carcinoma by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. CF102 has also shown
proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon,
prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has
shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction in preclinical
studies and the Company is investigating additional compounds, targeting
A3AR, for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. These drugs have an
excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,000 patients in
clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.
