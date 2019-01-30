Can Fite Biopharma : Fite's Drugs' Potential Ability to Treat Cytokine Release Syndrome in cer Immunotherapy Published in Scientific Journal

Can-Fite
BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology
company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that
address cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Drug
Design, Development and Therapy has published an article titled,
“Targeting the A3 Adenosine Receptor to Treat Cytokine Release Syndrome
in Cancer Immunotherapy.” The article presents data from numerous
studies that show adenosine’s role in inhibiting inflammatory cytokine
production. Can-Fite’s Piclidenoson, a Phase III drug candidate, and
Namodenson, a Phase II drug candidate, both target the A3 adenosine
receptor (A3AR), which the Company believes may treat cytokine release
syndrome (CRS) while also promoting an anti-cancer effect.
CRS is a potentially life threatening side effect of cancer
immunotherapies including CAR-T. The market for CAR-T drugs is estimated
to reach approximately $5.4 Billion in 2024 according to Evaluate Pharma.
“While CAR-T and other cancer immunotherapies are saving lives, as their
use increases, there is growing concern about the drugs’ life
threatening side effects including the high incidence of CRS. With the
publication of this article in Drug Design, Development and Therapy,
we are advancing the scientific community towards delivering
immunotherapies that offer a high degree of efficacy with a greater
degree of safety for the patient. Our platform technology, through
Namodenoson, has already displayed its anti-cancer effects in humans,
and therefore it is a candidate to not only protect patients from CRS,
but to also boost the body’s fight against cancer,” stated Dr. Pnina
Fishman, Can-Fite’s CEO. “We look forward to implementing our
development strategy for our drugs in the treatment of CRS.”
Can Fite’s platform technology selectively targets A3AR, which plays a
central role in mediating the mechanism of inflammation by reducing
elevated levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6, IL-1β,
NF-Kβ, TNF-α, and more.
About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an
advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform
technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in
the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disease and sexual dysfunction.
The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in Phase
III trials for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Can-Fite's liver
cancer drug, Namodenoson, is in Phase II trials for hepatocellular
carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and for the
treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been
granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track
Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to
potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma.
CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the
treatment of erectile dysfunction in preclinical studies and the Company
is investigating additional compounds, targeting A3AR, for the treatment
of sexual dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with
experience in over 1,000 patients in clinical studies to date. For more
information please visit: www.can-fite.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about
Can-Fite's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other
things, market risks and uncertainties, its product development efforts,
business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or
prospects. In addition, from time to time, Can-Fite or its
representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally
or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use
of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan,"
"may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations
of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these
statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters.
These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited
to, various filings made by Can-Fite with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with
the approval of one of Can-Fite's authorized executive officers.
Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events,
activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because
forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred,
these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause Can-Fite's actual results to differ materially from any
future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Many factors could cause Can-Fite's actual activities or results to
differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such
forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results
to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the
initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies,
clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our
ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to
successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our
receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the
timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical
development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product
candidates; our ability to establish and maintain corporate
collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic
plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection
we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights
covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business
without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates
of our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for
additional financing; competitive companies, technologies and our
industry; statements as to the impact of the political and security
situation in Israel on our business; and risks and other risk factors
detailed in Can-Fite's filings with the SEC and in its periodic filings
with the TASE. In addition, Can-Fite operates in an industry sector
where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by
economic and other factors beyond its control. Can-Fite does not
undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005331/en/