Can Fite Biopharma : Fite Files Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a
biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule
drugs that address cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases, announced
today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal
year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”).
The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated
financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/
as well as via the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.canfite.com.
The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its
complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to
its shareholders upon request to Can-Fite Investor Relations at 10
Bareket Street, Kiryat Matalon, Petah-Tikva 4951778, Israel or by phone
at +972-3-9241114.
About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an
advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform
technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in
the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disease and sexual dysfunction.
The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in Phase
III trials for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Can-Fite's liver
cancer drug, Namodenoson, recently completed a Phase II trial for
hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer,
and is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug
Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a
second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other
cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's
third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile
dysfunction in preclinical studies and the Company is investigating
additional compounds, targeting A3AR, for the treatment of sexual
dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with
experience in over 1,000 patients in clinical studies to date. For more
information please visit: www.can-fite.com.
