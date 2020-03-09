CAN Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies of Class Action Against Canaan Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Canaan Inc. (“Canaan” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: CAN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Canaan securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering commenced on or about November 20, 2019. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/can.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported "strategic cooperation" was actually a transaction with a related party; (2) the company’s financial health was worse than what was actually reported; (3) the company had recently removed numerous distributors from its website just prior to the IPO, many of which were small or suspicious businesses; and (4) several of the Company’s largest Chinese clients in prior years were clients who were not in the Bitcoin mining industry and, thus, would likely not be repeat customers.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Canaan you have until April 28, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.

