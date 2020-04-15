Log in
CANAAN INC.

(CAN)
Canaan Inc. Filed 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/15/2020 | 06:41am EDT

HANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2020 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com. The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About Canaan Inc.
Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. provides high-performance computing solutions to efficiently solve complex problems. In 2016, Canaan successfully initiated the production of its first 16nm chip and passed the test to receive China's national high-tech enterprise certification. In 2018, Canaan achieved major technological breakthroughs to launch the K210, the world's first-ever RISC-V-based edge artificial intelligence (AI) chip, which is now widely used for access control in situations such as smart door locks and more. Canaan Inc. is currently focused on the R&D of advanced technology, including such areas as AI chips, AI algorithms, AI architectures, system on a chip (SoC) integration and chip integration. Using the AI chip as its base, Canaan Inc. has established an intellectual value chain. Canaan Inc. also provides a suite of AI service solutions and is able to tailor these solutions to the needs of its partners. For more information, please visit: investor.canaan-creative.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.
Mr. Shaoke Li
Tel: +86-137-5090-0683
Email: IR@canaan-creative.com

ICR Inc.
Jack Wang
Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281
Email: canaan.ir@icrinc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
