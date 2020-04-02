Canaan Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on April 9, 2020

Log in
04/02/2020 | 05:01am EDT

HANGZHOU, China, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solution provider, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Canaan Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: #2844497
Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2844497

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through April 16, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
Mainland China Toll Free: 400-632-2162
Hong Kong, China Toll Free:   800-963-117

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com.

About Canaan Inc.
Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. provides high-performance computing solutions to solve complex problems efficiently. In 2016, Canaan successfully initiated the production of its first 16nm chip and passed the test to receive China's national high-tech enterprise certification. In 2018, Canaan achieved major technological breakthroughs to launch the K210, the world's first-ever RISC-V-based edge artificial intelligence (AI) chip, which is now widely used for access control in situations such as smart door locks and more. Canaan is currently focused on the R&D of advanced technology, including such areas as AI chips, AI algorithms, AI architectures, system on a chip (SoC) integration and chip integration. Using the AI chip as its base, Canaan has established an intellectual value chain. Canaan also provides a suite of AI service solutions and is able to tailor these solutions to the needs of its partners. For more information, please visit: investor.canaan-creative.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Canaan Inc.
Mr. Shaoke Li
Tel: +86-137-5090-0683
Email: IR@canaan-creative.com

ICR Inc.
Jack Wang
Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281
Email: canaan.ir@icrinc.com



© GlobeNewswire 2020
