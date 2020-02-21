Canaan : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Canaan Inc. – CAN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces investigation into potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) resulting from allegations that Canaan may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Canaan, a company specializing in Blockchain servers and ASIC microprocessor solutions for use in bitcoin mining, completed its initial public offering in November 2019. Then, on February 20, 2020, after markets closed, an investment analyst operating under the pseudonym Marcus Aurelius published a short report entitled “Canaan Fodder” claiming, among other things, that Canaan was engaged in several undisclosed related-party transactions that lacked economic substance.

For example, the report alleges that just one month before Canaan’s IPO, a tiny Hong Kong company named Grandshores announced that it had agreed to purchase up to $150 Million worth of the company’s equipment in 2020, even though Grandshores’ entire market cap is only $50 million and it reports having only $16 million in cash on hand. Purportedly, the Chairman of Grandshores owns 9.7% of Canaan’s outstanding shares through entities he controls -- yet this relationship is not mentioned anywhere in Canaan’s SEC filings.

On this news, the Canaan’s share priced dropped significantly in after-market trading.

