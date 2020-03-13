Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Log in
03/13/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 4, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired of Canaan Inc. (“Canaan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAN) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering commenced on or about November 20, 2019.

Investors suffering losses on their Canaan investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In November 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 10 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), at $9.00 per share.

On February 20, 2020, after market closed, Marcus Aurelius published a report entitled “Canaan Fodder” alleging, among other things, that Canaan was engaged in several undisclosed related-party transactions that lacked economic substance.

On this news, the Canaan’s ADSs fell $0.39 per ADS, or nearly 7%, to close at $5.32 per share on February 20, 2020, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Canaan’s stock has traded as low as $5.72 per share, significantly below the $9 offering price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the purported "strategic cooperation" with Hangzhou Grandshores Weicheng Technology Co., Ltd. was actually a transaction with a related party; (2) that the company's financial health was worse than what was actually reported; (3) that the company had recently removed numerous distributors from its website just prior to the IPO, many of which were small or suspicious businesses; and (4) that several of the Company's largest Chinese clients in prior years were clients who were not in the Bitcoin mining industry and, thus, would likely not be repeat customers.

If you purchased Canaan securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 4, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
