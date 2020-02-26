Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Canaan Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Canaan Inc. (“Canaan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAN). This investigation concerns whether Canaan has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

In November 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 10 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $9.00 per ADS.

On February 20, 2020, an investment analyst publishing under the pseudonym Marcus Aurelius published a short report alleging that, among other things, Canaan was engaged in several undisclosed related-party transactions that lacked economic substance, including the sale of $150 million worth of equipment to a small Hong Kong company with an undisclosed relationship with a significant Canaan shareholder.

On this news, Canaan’s ADS price fell $0.39 per share, or 6.8%, to close at $5.32 per share on February 20, 2020. Since the IPO, Canaan’s ADSs have traded as low as $4.40 per share, representing a decline of more than 51% from the offering price.

