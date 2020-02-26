Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Canaan Inc.    CAN

CANAAN INC.

(CAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Canaan Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:01pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Canaan Inc. (“Canaan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAN). This investigation concerns whether Canaan has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

In November 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 10 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $9.00 per ADS.

On February 20, 2020, an investment analyst publishing under the pseudonym Marcus Aurelius published a short report alleging that, among other things, Canaan was engaged in several undisclosed related-party transactions that lacked economic substance, including the sale of $150 million worth of equipment to a small Hong Kong company with an undisclosed relationship with a significant Canaan shareholder.

On this news, Canaan’s ADS price fell $0.39 per share, or 6.8%, to close at $5.32 per share on February 20, 2020. Since the IPO, Canaan’s ADSs have traded as low as $4.40 per share, representing a decline of more than 51% from the offering price.

If you acquired Canaan securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANAAN INC.
08:05pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of C..
BU
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Can..
BU
03:01pCAN ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Canaan..
PR
02/24Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
02/24INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
02/22THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Canaan I..
BU
02/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
02/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Canaan Inc. (CAN) o..
BU
02/21INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
02/21CANAAN : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities..
BU
More news
Chart CANAAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Canaan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANAAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
N. G. Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jiaxuan Li Executive Director
Jian Ping Kong Executive Director
Qifeng Sun Non-Executive Director
Hong Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANAAN INC.-9.84%870
HP INC.7.54%33 932
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-10.06%33 728
WESTERN DIGITAL0.14%17 795
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-15.95%17 238
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED10.02%14 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group