Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Canaan Inc.    CAN

CANAAN INC.

(CAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:05pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating the officers and directors of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 pursuant to the Company's November 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). Canaan engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products for bitcoin mining and related components.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Canaan's misconduct, click here.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to public record, in November 2019, Canaan finally completed a NASDAQ IPO at $9.00 per ADS for proceeds of approximately $90 million after failing to list itself on the Asian exchanges three times since 2016. Prior to its IPO, in October 2019, Canaan touted in an article that it expected $1 billion-plus RMB in sales in 2020, declaring that the Company had already received letters of intent demanding 500,000 units in total and expected the number to surpass one million in 2020. Months following the IPO, in early February 2020, Canaan shares surged more than 80% in a single trading day, pushing the Company's market cap above $1 billion. Despite its auspicious financials, on February 20, 2020, an investigation into Canaan published by Marcus Aurelius Value revealed undisclosed related party transactions that boosted Canaan sales, irregularities involving reported customers and distributors, and a fallible business model with faulty equipment that had allegedly caught on fire. As a result of these findings, the investigation concluded that regardless of the future of bitcoin, "[Canaan's] business is simply far worse than promoted…and [we] believe the stock is uninvestible."

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANAAN INC.
08:05pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of C..
BU
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Can..
BU
03:01pCAN ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Canaan..
PR
02/24Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
02/24INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
02/22THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Canaan I..
BU
02/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
02/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Canaan Inc. (CAN) o..
BU
02/21INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
02/21CANAAN : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities..
BU
More news
Chart CANAAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Canaan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANAAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
N. G. Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jiaxuan Li Executive Director
Jian Ping Kong Executive Director
Qifeng Sun Non-Executive Director
Hong Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANAAN INC.-9.84%870
HP INC.7.54%33 932
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-10.06%33 728
WESTERN DIGITAL0.14%17 795
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-15.95%17 238
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED10.02%14 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group