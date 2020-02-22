The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Canaan Inc. Investors (CAN)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Canaan Inc. (“Canaan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In November 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 10 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), at $9.00 per share.

On February 20, 2020, after market closed, Marcus Aurelius published a report entitled “Canaan Fodder” alleging, among other things, that Canaan was engaged in several undisclosed related-party transactions that lacked economic substance.

On this news, the Canaan's share price dropped significantly in intraday trading. Since the IPO, Canaan's stock has traded as low as $5.72 per share, significantly below the $9 offering price.

