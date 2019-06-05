Canaccord Genuity : reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results 0 06/05/2019 | 08:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2019 RESULTS Excluding significant items, fourth quarter earnings per common share of $0.12 (1) (All dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated) TORONTO, June 5, 2019 - During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the quarter ended March 31, 2019, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (Canaccord Genuity, the Company, TSX: CF) generated $284.8 million in revenue. Excluding significant items (1), the Company recorded net income (3) of $16.6 million or net income of $14.5 million attributable to common shareholders (2) (earnings per common share of $0.12). Including all expense items, on an IFRS basis, the Company recorded net income (3) of $2.5 million or net income of $0.3 million attributable to common shareholders (2) (earnings per common share of $0.00). During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the Company generated $1.2 billion in revenue. Excluding significant items (1), the Company recorded net income (3) of $107.4 million or net income of $96.9 million attributable to common shareholders (2) (diluted earnings per common share of $0.80). Including all expense items, on an IFRS basis, the Company recorded net income (3) of $71.6 million or net income of $61.1 million attributable to common shareholders (2) (diluted earnings per common share of $0.48). "This is our third consecutive year of meaningful year-over-year earnings growth, a testament to the work we have done to reshape our business to deliver more predictable contributions from stable businesses and verticals," said Dan Daviau, President & CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "We have continued to advance our mid- market leadership in our North American capital markets businesses, and our wholly owned global wealth management operations are increasingly contributing a greater share of our profitability. With an improved market environment, the backdrop for our business activities is constructive as we begin the new fiscal year." Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 vs. Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018 Revenue of $284.8 million, a decrease of 11.6% or $37.3 million from $322.1 million

Excluding significant items, expenses of $262.6 million, a decrease of 2.7% or $7.3 million from $269.9 million (1)

Expenses of $279.3 million, a decrease of 13.9% or $45.1 million from $324.4 million

Excluding significant items, diluted earnings per common shares (EPS) of $0.12 compared to diluted EPS of $0.28 (1)

Excluding significant items, net income (3) of $16.6 million compared to net income (3) of $37.3 million (1)

of $16.6 million compared to net income of $37.3 million Net income (3) of $2.5 million compared to a net loss (3) of $9.7 million

of $2.5 million compared to a net loss of $9.7 million Diluted earnings per common share of $0.00 compared to a diluted loss per common share of $0.15 Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 vs Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Revenue of $284.8 million, a decrease of 14.1% or $46.8 million from $331.6 million

Excluding significant items, expenses of $262.6 million, a decrease of 8.1% or $23.1 million from $285.7 million (1)

Expenses of $279.3 million, a decrease of 4.0% or $11.7 million from $291.0 million Figures excluding significant items are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS measures on page 5. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders is calculated as the net income (loss) adjusted for non-controlling interests and preferred share dividends. Before non-controlling interests and preferred share dividends. Excluding significant items, diluted EPS of $0.12 compared to diluted EPS of $0.28 (1)

Excluding significant items, net income (3) of $16.6 million compared to net income (3) of $36.8 million (1)

of $16.6 million compared to net income of $36.8 million Net income (3) of $2.5 million compared to net income (3) of $32.5 million

of $2.5 million compared to net income of $32.5 million Diluted earnings per common share of $0.00 compared to diluted EPS of $0.25 Fiscal 2019 vs. Fiscal 2018 Revenue of $1.191 billion, an increase of 16.4% or $167.7 million from $1.023 billion (1)

Excluding significant items, expenses of $1.055 billion, an increase of 15.6% or $142.7 million from $912.3 million (1)

Expenses of $1.098 billion, an increase of 11.2% or $110.7 million from $987.1 million

Excluding significant items, diluted EPS of $0.80 compared to diluted EPS of $0.59 (1)

Excluding significant items, net income (3) of $107.4 million compared to net income (3) of $81.7 million (1)

of $107.4 million compared to net income of $81.7 million Net income (3) of $71.6 million compared to net income (3) of $17.1 million

of $71.6 million compared to net income of $17.1 million Diluted EPS of $0.48 compared to diluted EPS of $0.03 Financial Condition at End of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 vs. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Cash and cash equivalents balance of $820.7 million, a decrease of $42.1 million from $862.8 million

Working capital of $623.2 million, an increase of $47.6 million from $575.6 million

Total shareholders' equity of $876.4 million, an increase of $35.0 million from $841.4 million

Book value per diluted common share of $6.25, an increase of $0.54 from $5.71 (4)

On June 5, 2019, the Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable on July 2, 2019, with a record date of June 21, 2019. The dividend is comprised of a $0.01 base quarterly dividend and a $0.16 supplemental dividend as outlined below.

The Company's fiscal 2019 dividend policy, which was first adopted for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, was to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per common share, and following the end of each fiscal year, pay a supplemental dividend. Supplemental dividends, if declared, would be variable from year to year. In accordance with this policy, a supplemental dividend for fiscal 2019 was declared as described above.

On June 5, 2019, with the increasing stability in the Company's wealth management business and its expected growth profile, the Board of Directors implemented a new dividend policy pursuant to which the Company intends to pay a quarterly dividend of at least $0.05 per share, subject to the conditions described below. This new dividend policy will take effect for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. With this new policy, the Company will no longer pay a supplemental dividend at the end of each fiscal year, but instead will adjust the regular quarterly dividend as appropriate in accordance with the factors described below and with a strategy that the Company expects will lead to growth in the quarterly dividend amount.

Although dividends are expected to be declared and paid on an ongoing basis, the Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, will determine the amount and timing of any dividends. All dividend payments will depend on general business conditions, the Company's financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements and such other factors as the Board determines to be relevant. 4 See Non-IFRS Measures on page 5. 2 Together with its dividend policy, the Company also expects that it will be more active with share buyback programs, considering the factors described above, and that such programs will be an important feature of its overall strategy for providing returns to shareholders. On June 5, 2019, the Board approved a cash dividend of $0.24281 per Series A Preferred Share payable on July 2, 2019 to Series A Preferred shareholders of record as at June 21, 2019

On June 5, 2019, the Board approved a cash dividend of $0.31206 per Series C Preferred Share payable on July 2, 2019 to Series C Preferred shareholders of record as at June 21, 2019. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS Corporate On March 31, 2019, the Company announced a restructuring of its UK capital markets operations, Canaccord Genuity Limited. The objective of the plan is to enhance the Company's ability to achieve its goal of operating at a level which can generate profits from all of its businesses on a sustained basis. The plan resulted in a significant reduction in the Company's UK capital markets staff level. In connection with the restructuring, the Company recorded a charge of $11.8 million during Q4/19.

On May 1, 2019, the Company announced that through its UK & Europe wealth management business, it has completed the acquisition of Thomas Miller Wealth Management Limited ("TMWML") and the private client investment management business of Thomas Miller Investment (Isle of Man) Limited. TMWML provides financial planning and investment management services to private clients, trusts, charities and corporates in the UK. The consideration for the purchase was initial cash consideration of £18.5 million (C$31.8 million), with additional contingent consideration of up to £9.5 million (C$16.8 million) payable over a period of three years following completion subject to achievement of performance targets related to revenue and client assets. In connection with the acquisition, an additional £17.0 million (C$30.0 million) has been added to the Company's existing bank loan facility. Capital Markets Canaccord Genuity led or co-led 24 investment banking transactions globally, raising total proceeds of C$872.4 million (5) during fiscal Q4/19

co-led 24 investment banking transactions globally, raising total proceeds of C$872.4 million during fiscal Q4/19 During fiscal Q4/19, including the 24 transactions led globally, Canaccord Genuity participated in 64 investment banking transactions globally, raising total proceeds of C$6.5 billion.

Significant investment banking transactions for Canaccord Genuity during fiscal Q4/19 include: £302.1 million for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited on LSE o C$57.5 million for Flower One Holdings on CSE

o £53.9 million for Low & Bonar plc on LSE o US$53.1 million for Cansortium, Inc on CSE

o US$51.4 million for Vireo Health International, Inc on CSE o US$48.3 million private placement for GreenLane Holdings

o C$35.1 million for Innovative Properties Inc. d/b/a Nabis Holdings on CSE o US$33.3 million for Selecta Biosciences on Nasdaq

o US$32.8 million private placement for Green Peak Innovations o C$28.8 million for Khiron Life Science Corp on TSXV

o C$25.0 million for Aquilini GameCo Inc. (Luminosity) on TSX-V o C$25.0 million for Plus Products Inc on CSE

o AUD$20.0 million for Bellevue Gold Limited on ASX o AUD$18.1 million for Think Childcare Limited on ASX o C$17.7 million for Chantrell Ventures Corp on TSX-V 5 Transactions over $1.5 million. Internally sourced information. 3 £17.0 million for EMMAC Life Sciences Plc on its private placement £16.0 million for i3 Energy plc on AIM

In Canada, Canaccord Genuity participated in raising $327.4 million for government and corporate bond issuances during fiscal Q4/19

During fiscal Q4/19, significant M&A and advisory transactions included:

Natura Naturals Holdings on its sale to Tilray Inc for up to C$82 million

mc²i Groupe on the refinancing of its existing LBO debt package GiftCertificates.com on its sale by Marlin Equity to Tango Card and FTV Capital Matrix on its acquisition of Piraeus Insurance Brokers and strategic partnership with Hyperion Insurance Group Dye & Durham Corporation on its acquisition of Index Property Information Ltd Dye & Durham Corporation on its acquisition of the Cyberbahn and Marque d'or businesses from Thomson Reuters Canada API Technologies on the divestiture of its EMS business to Kitron OSRAM Licht AG on its sale of North American Service Business, Sylvania Lighting Solutions to WESCO International, Inc CareATC on its growth recapitalization with LLR PartnersUS o Tessi on its refinancing and its dividend recapitalisation

o HICL Infrastructure PLC on the scheme of arrangement enabling change of domicile to the UK o MediaAlpha on its significant minority investment by Insignia Capital Group

o Strong-Bridge Envision on its sale to HCL Technologies

o Recommended offer for GBGI Limited from Further Global Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (Global) Globally, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management generated $117.1 million in revenue during Q4/19

Assets under administration in Canada and assets under management in the UK & Europe and Australia were $65.7 billion at the end of Q4/19 (4) , an increase of 9.2% or $5.5 billion at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 7.3% or $4.4 billion at the end of fiscal Q4/18 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (North America) Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (North America) generated $53.6 million in revenue and, after intersegment allocations, and excluding items significant items (1) , recorded net income before taxes of $5.2 million during Q4/19

, recorded net income of $5.2 million during Q4/19 Assets under administration in North America were $20.7 billion as at March 31, 2019, an increase of 13.2% from $18.3 billion at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 32.8% from $15.6 billion at the end of fiscal Q4/18 (4)

Assets under management in North America (discretionary) were $4.2 billion as at March 31, 2019, an increase of 6.8% from $4.0 billion at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 49.9% from $2.8 billion at the end of fiscal Q4/18 (4) (included in assets under administration)

(included in assets under administration) Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management had 155 Advisory Teams (6) at the end of fiscal Q4/19, an increase of thirteen Advisory teams from March 31, 2018 and an increase of five Advisory teams from December 31, 2018 6 Advisory Teams are normally comprised of one or more Investment Advisors (IAs) and their assistants and associates, who together manage a shared set of client accounts. Advisory Teams that are led by, or only include, an IA who has been licensed for less than three years are not included in our Advisory Team count, as it typically takes a new IA approximately three years to build an average-sized book of business. 4 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (UK & Europe) Wealth management operations in the UK & Europe generated $63.5 million in revenue and, after intersegment allocations, and excluding significant items, recorded net income before taxes of $11.4 million during Q4/19 (1)

Assets under management (discretionary and non-discretionary) were $44.2 billion (£25.4 billion) as at March 31, 2019, an increase of 7.4% from $41.2 billion (£23.8 billion) at the end of the previous quarter and a decrease of 1.5% from $44.9 billion (£24.8 billion) at March 31, 2018 (4) . In local currency (GBP), assets under management at March 31, 2019 increased by 6.7% compared to Q3/19 and increased 2.6% compared to March 31, 2018 (4) . Non-IFRS Measures The non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) measures presented include assets under administration, assets under management, book value per diluted common share and figures that exclude significant items. Significant items include restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with a business combination, impairment of goodwill and other assets and acquisition-related expense items, which include costs recognized in relation to both prospective and completed acquisitions, gains or losses related to business disposals including recognition of realized translation gains on the disposal of foreign operations, certain accounting charges related to the change in the Company's long-term incentive plan as recorded with effect on March 31, 2018, certain incentive-based costs related to the acquisition of Hargreave Hale recorded under development costs, loss related to the extinguishment of convertible debentures as recorded for accounting purposes, as well as certain expense items, typically included in development costs, which are considered by management to reflect a singular charge of a non-operating nature. Book value per diluted common share is calculated as total common shareholders' equity adjusted for assumed proceeds from the exercise of options and warrants, issuance of common shares in connection with deferred consideration related to acquisitions, settlement of a promissory note issued as purchase consideration in shares at the Company's option and conversion of convertible debentures divided by the number of diluted common shares that would then be outstanding including estimated amounts in respect of share issuance commitments including options, warrants, other share-based payment plan, deferred consideration related to acquisitions, convertible debentures and a promissory note, as applicable, and adjusted for shares purchased or committed to be purchased under the Company's normal course issuer bid (NCIB) and not yet cancelled and estimated forfeitures in respect of unvested share awards under share-based payment plans. Management believes that these non-IFRS measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the Company's business and facilitate meaningful comparison of results in the current period to those in prior periods and future periods. Figures that exclude significant items provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results. A limitation of utilizing these figures that exclude significant items is that the IFRS accounting effects of these items do in fact reflect the underlying financial results of the Company's business; thus, these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing the Company's financial results. Therefore, management believes that the Company's IFRS measures of financial performance and the respective non-IFRS measures should be considered together. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 00:27:06 UTC 0 Latest news on CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP IN 08:28p CANACCORD GENUITY : reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results PU 07:44p CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results AQ 05/31 CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC : annual earnings release 05/28 CANACCORD GENUITY : Adds Dedicated FinTech Expertise in its U.S. Investment Bank.. AQ 05/22 CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. : Access to Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Year-End.. AQ 05/14 Billionaire Schwartz's money, approach may be right move for Canada's WestJet.. RE 05/14 Best of the brokers AQ 05/10 CANACCORD GENUITY : Best of the brokers AQ 05/07 GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES : GTI) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler to .. AQ 05/01 CANACCORD GENUITY : Wealth Management UK completes acquisition of Thomas Miller .. PU