CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

(CF)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canaccord Genuity : to restructure its UK-based capital markets business

03/31/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

(Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc on Sunday said it will restructure its capital markets business in the United Kingdom, with uncertainty looming over the country as it prepares to exit from the European Union.

The financial services company said the move is expected to result in significant job cuts in its London-based capital markets business.

Canaccord Genuity will record a charge of about $12 million (9.21 million pounds) in its fourth quarter as part of the process, the company said.

"A prolonged period of political and market uncertainty in the UK has impacted capital raising and related activities in the region resulting in unacceptable returns," it said in a statement.

The restructuring will not affect its wealth management operations in the UK and Europe, Canaccord Genuity added.

The company's capital markets business in the UK operates as Canaccord Genuity Limited.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

