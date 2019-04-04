Canacol Energy : Notice of Meeting and Management Proxy and Information Circular

ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD MAY 6, 2019 NOTICE OF MEETING AND MANAGEMENT PROXY AND INFORMATION CIRCULAR March 28, 2019

CANACOL ENERGY LTD. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 6, 2019 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares of Canacol Energy Ltd. (the "Corporation") will be held at the Hotel NH Collection Teleport, Salón Ciprés, Calle 113 No. 7-65, Bogotá, Colombia, at 10:00 a.m. (EST), on May 6, 2019 for the following purposes: 1.TO RECEIVE and consider the financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 and the report of the auditor thereon; 2.TO FIX the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at seven (7); 3.TO ELECT the Board of Directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; 4.TO RE-APPOINT the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; 5.TO APPROVE unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's restricted share unit plan; and 6.TO TRANSACT such other business as may be properly brought before the meeting or any adjournment thereof. The Information Circular - Proxy Statement provides information relating to the matters to be addressed at the Meeting and is incorporated into this Notice. The record date for the determination of shareholders of the Corporation ("Shareholders") entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting (the "Record Date") is at the close of business on March 18, 2019. Shareholders whose names have been entered in the register of Shareholders at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. A Shareholder may attend the Meeting in person or may be represented by proxy. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, in person are requested to date, sign and return the enclosed form of proxy for use at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. A proxy will not be valid unless it is deposited with the Corporation's transfer agent Computershare Trust Company of Canada, (i) by mail using the enclosed return envelope or (ii) by hand delivery to 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1. Alternatively, you may vote by telephone at 1-866-732- VOTE (8683) (toll free within North America) or 1-312-588-4290 (outside North America) or by internet using the 15 digit control number located at the bottom of your proxy at www.investorvote.com. All instructions are listed in the enclosed form of proxy. Your proxy or voting instructions must be received in each case no later than 10:00 a.m. (EST) on May 2, 2019 or, if the Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours (excluding Saturdays and holidays) before the beginning of any adjournment of the Meeting. Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chairman of the Meeting in his discretion, and the Chairman is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy. The persons named in the enclosed form of proxy are directors and/or officers of the Corporation. Each Shareholder has the right to appoint a proxyholder other than such persons, who need not be a Shareholder, to attend and to act for such Shareholder and on such Shareholder's behalf at the Meeting.

Beneficial shareholders must seek instructions on how to complete their proxy and vote their shares from their broker, trustee, financial institution or other nominee, as applicable. Beneficial shareholders who purchased their shares through the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (or the Colombian Stock Exchange) ("BVC Shareholders") must seek instructions on how to complete their applicable proxy form and vote their shares from Depósito Centralizado de Valores de Colombia S.A. (" Deceval"). All Shareholders should advise the Corporation of any change in their mailing address. If you have any questions relating to the proxy voting, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada by telephone at 1-800-564-6253. BVC Shareholders should contact Deceval should they have any questions or concerns regarding their applicable proxy voting procedures. DATED this 28th day of March, 2019. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS "Charle Gamba" Charle Gamba President and Chief Executive Officer

CANACOL ENERGY LTD. Information Circular - Proxy Statement for the Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on May 6, 2019 SOLICITATION OF PROXIES This Information Circular - Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of CANACOL ENERGY LTD. (the "Corporation") for use at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation (the "Meeting") to be held on the 6th day of May, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EST) at Hotel NH Collection Teleport, Salón Ciprés, Calle 113 No. 7-65, Bogotá, Colombia, and at any adjournment thereof, for the purposes set forth in the notice of annual general and special meeting ("Notice of Meeting"). The board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") has fixed the record date for the Meeting at the close of business on March 18, 2019 (the "Record Date"). Shareholders of the Corporation of record as at the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of the Meeting and to vote those shares included in the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting prepared as at the Record Date, unless any such shareholder transfers shares after the Record Date and the transferee of those shares, having produced properly endorsed certificates evidencing such shares or having otherwise established that he or she owns such shares, demands, not later than 10 days before the Meeting, that the transferee's name be included in the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting, in which case such transferee shall be entitled to vote such shares at the Meeting. Unless otherwise stated, the information contained in this Information Circular - Proxy Statement is given as at March 28, 2019. Except as otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this Information Circular - Proxy Statement are expressed in Canadian dollars and references to $ are to Canadian dollars. References to US$ are to United States dollars. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing and shall be executed by the shareholder or the shareholder's attorney authorized in writing or, if the shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal or by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized. The persons named in the enclosed form of proxy ("Instrument of Proxy") are directors and/or officers of the Corporation. Each shareholder has the right to appoint a proxyholder other than the persons designated, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and to act for the shareholder at the Meeting. To exercise such right, the names of the nominees of management should be crossed out and the name of the shareholder's appointee should be legibly printed in the blank space provided. An Instrument of Proxy will not be valid unless it is deposited with the Corporation's transfer agent Computershare Trust Company of Canada, (i) by mail using the enclosed return envelope or (ii) by hand delivery to 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1. Alternatively, you may vote by telephone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) (toll free within North America) or 1-312-588-4290 (outside North America) or by internet using the 15 digit control number located at the bottom of your Instrument of Proxy at www.investorvote.com. All instructions are listed in the Instrument of Proxy. The Instrument of Proxy or voting instructions must be received in each case no later than 10:00 a.m. (EST) on May 2, 2019 or, if the Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours (excluding Saturdays and holidays) before the beginning of any adjournment of the Meeting. Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chairman of the Meeting in his discretion, and the Chairman is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy.

- 2 - NON-GAAP TERMS This Information Circular - Proxy Statement refers to certain financial measures that are not determined in accordance with Generally Acceptable Accounting Principles applicable to publicly traded companies in Canada ("GAAP"). Measures such as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") are not standard measures under GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of the Corporation's results of operations and financial position. These financial measures are considered additional GAAP or non-GAAP financial measures. Readers are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of the Corporation's performance. Readers should refer to the Corporation's 2018 annual financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a full discussion of the Corporation's financial performance and a reconciliation of these measures to their most closely related GAAP measures. BENEFICIAL HOLDERS OF SHARES The information set forth in this section is provided to beneficial holders of common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") who do not hold their Common Shares in their own name ("Beneficial Shareholders"). Beneficial Shareholders should note that only proxies deposited by shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Corporation as the registered holders of shares can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting. If shares are listed in an account statement provided to a Beneficial Shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those shares will not be registered in the Beneficial Shareholder's name on the records of the Corporation. Such shares will more likely be registered under the name of the Beneficial Shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In Canada, the vast majority of such shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., which acts as nominees for many Canadian brokerage firms). Shares held by brokers or their nominees can only be voted (for or against resolutions) upon the instructions of the Beneficial Shareholder. Without specific instructions, the broker/nominees are prohibited from voting shares for their clients. The Corporation does not know for whose benefit the Common Shares registered in the name of CDS & Co. are held. Applicable regulatory policy requires intermediaries/brokers to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholders' meetings. Every intermediary/broker has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions, which should be carefully followed by Beneficial Shareholders in order to ensure that their shares are voted at the Meeting. The majority of brokers delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge"). Broadridge typically provides a scannable voting request form or applies a special sticker to the proxy forms, mails those forms to the Beneficial Shareholders and asks Beneficial Shareholders to return the voting request forms or proxy forms to Broadridge. Often Beneficial Shareholders are alternatively provided with a toll-free telephone number to vote their shares or website address where shares can be voted. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of shares to be represented at a meeting. A Beneficial Shareholder receiving a voting instruction request or a proxy with a Broadridge sticker on it cannot use that instruction request or proxy to vote Common Shares directly at the Meeting as the proxy must be returned as directed by Broadridge well in advance of the Meeting in order to have the Common Shares voted. Accordingly, it is strongly suggested that Beneficial Shareholders return their completed instructions or proxies as directed by Broadridge well in advance of the Meeting. Although a Beneficial Shareholder may not be recognized directly at the Meeting for the purposes of voting Common Shares registered in the name of his or her broker (or agent of the broker), a Beneficial Shareholder may attend at the Meeting as proxyholder for the registered shareholder and vote Common Shares in that capacity. Beneficial Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting and indirectly vote their Common

