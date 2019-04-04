Canacol Energy : Resolution in Writing of the Directors of Canacol Energy Ltd.

RESOLUTION IN WRITING OF THE DIRECTORS OF CANACOL

ENERGY LTD. (THE "CORPORATION") DATED EFFECTIVE AS

OF THE 29TH DAY OF MARCH, 2019

ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

WHEREAS the Corporation desires to call an annual general and special meeting of shareholders to consider those items of business more particularly set out in the notice of such meeting;

BE IT RESOLVED THAT:

1.An annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Meeting") be held at the Hotel NH Collection Teleport, Salón Ciprés, Calle 113 No. 7-65, Bogotá, Colombia, at 10:00 a.m. (EST), on Monday, May 6, 2019 for the following purposes:

(a)to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 and the report of the auditor thereon;

(b)to set the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at seven (7) members;

(c)to elect directors for the ensuing year as described in the Management Information Circular (the "Information Circular");

(d)to appoint auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors;

(e)to approve the ordinary resolution, as more particularly set forth in the Information Circular, relating to the approval of unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's restricted share unit plan; and

(f)to transact such further and other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

2.Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David A. Winter, Gregory Elliott, Francisco Diaz Salazar, Oswaldo Cisneros and Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco be nominated for election as directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

3.Computershare Trust Company of Canada be appointed as the Corporation's agent for the purpose of receiving proxies to be used at the Meeting.

4.Proxies to be used at the Meeting must be deposited with Computershare Trust Company of Canada at its office located at 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1 or received by fax or internet by Computershare Trust Company of Canada at least forty-eight (48) hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, before the time of the Meeting.

5.Charle Gamba and Anthony Zaidi, or such other director or officer of the Corporation, be named as the proxy and alternate proxy, respectively in the form of proxy to be sent to the Corporation's shareholders.

6.Those shareholders registered on the books of the Corporation as at the record date of March 18, 2019, are to be the only shareholders entitled to receive notice of the Meeting.

