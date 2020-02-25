Canada Carbon : CPTAQ Resumes Analysis Of Miller Project

Log in
02/25/2020 | 02:58pm EST

February 25th, 2020, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada - Canada Carbon Inc. (the 'Company') (TSX-V: CCB) is pleased to announce that the Commission de protection du territoire agricole ('CPTAQ') has resumed the review of Canada Carbon's Miller Project as reflected on the CPTAQ website under file #427126.

The legal settlement between Canada Carbon, GSLR and the CPTAQ, announced on February 19, 2020 is now available on Canada Carbon's website: https://www.canadacarbon.com/docs/CCB-Signed-Settlement-Agreement.pdf.

Executive Chairman and CEO R. Bruce Duncan remarked, 'We are delighted at how quickly the CPTAQ has undertaken to resume its analysis of the Miller project file.'

CANADA CARBON INC.
'R. Bruce Duncan'
CEO and Director

Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com
P: (905) 813-8408

'Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.'

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

Disclaimer

Canada Carbon Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 19:57:01 UTC
