Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Canada Carbon Inc    CCB   CA1348281025

CANADA CARBON INC

(CCB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 05/24 03:59:36 pm
0.11 CAD   -12.00%
09:49aCANADA CARBON : Open Letter to Premier of Quebec (English)
PU
09:46aCANADA CARBON : CCB - Letter to Premier May 27 2019
AQ
05/24CANADA CARBON INC : . - Graphite Tampering on Miller Property
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada Carbon : Open Letter to Premier of Quebec (English)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 09:49am EDT

May 27, 2019

M. François Legault Premier ministre
Édifice Honoré-Mercier
835, boulevard René-Lévesque Est
3e étage
Québec (Québec) G1A 1B4

M. Jonathan Julien
Ministre de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles
Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles
5700, 4e Avenue Ouest
Québec (Québec) G1H 6R1

Premier Francois Legault, Minister Jonathan Julien and all the elected representatives of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, we would like to address comments made by Ugo Lapointe of Mining Watch on May 24, 2019.

Canada Carbon is proposing a very small environmentally benign project on private land involving marble and graphite. The graphite found on the Miller property in GSLR has been tested by independent labs and has proven to be the purest graphite in the world according to available data. Canada Carbon has many third-party reports which indicate that our project will cause no harm to the water supply nor will there be any acid mine drainage. Our reports have all been made public and we invite you to review our reports. Based on the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA'), the Miller mine could inject $189.7 million in the local and regional economy, pay $70.5 million in tax, create 58 jobs during construction and more than 100 well-paid jobs during life of mine.

Canada Carbon received two certificates of compliance from the former council of GSLR that were used to submit our file to the CPTAQ. Once the new council was elected in November 2017 they immediately took steps to block the project and even went so far as to file false documents with the CPTAQ stating that Canada Carbon was not in compliance with municipal regulations. This false declaration resulted in Canada Carbon's file being administratively closed by the CPTAQ and in effect, killed the project.

Canada Carbon believes very strongly in social acceptability. We interpret social acceptability as a process in which all interested stakeholders exchange dialogue and information regarding a proposed project with the view to determining the issues and attempting to find some acceptable resolutions to those issues. We began the process of engaging with the community and providing information about the project in 2017 prior to municipal elections. We held a full open doors session for the citizens of GSLR and had some discussions with the municipality and MRC that enabled us to find solutions or answers to address the main concerns of GSLR at the time (roads, property size, water, sound impact, work creation). Our efforts were blocked with the election of the new council for GSLR. Prior to, during and subsequent to the election, citizens of GSLR have been wrongly informed that the Miller project would poison their water and destroy their town. Subsequent to the election, we sent a letter to the new Mayor requesting a meeting to discuss the project but he never responded to our request. The new council of GLSR has never met with us to discuss their concerns or to show us any evidence for their claims that the Miller project would result in environmental damage.

The councillors of GSLR and Ugo Lapointe view social acceptability as a process whereby a handful of people fear monger and knowingly spread inaccurate information to the community with the view of turning residents against a project. We view this as defamation with the intent to damage. In GSLR and Mr. Lapointe's version of social acceptability, there is no discussion with the mining company and no need for facts. GSLR and Mr. Lapointe know that the law has been broken and that there may be consequences. As a result, their plan of action has included the following:

  • Continue to spread inaccurate information about the Miller project via the media so that the project will be vilified in the court of public opinion;
  • Focus attention on the size of the damages lawsuit with the view of getting public sympathy;
  • Attempt to discredit the Company's PEA report by engaging an American engineer, whom Mining Watch has utilized in the past, to highlight all the risks in the project and to state that the project is not economic; and
  • Pressure the government to change the laws so that GSLR will not be held accountable for their actions.

Canada Carbon's Preliminary Economic Assessment was prepared by Tetra Tech, an international engineering firm, and took over a year to complete with the input of a number of consultants and experts. Significant effort went into the report and the Company stands by the information in the PEA. At the time of the PEA, the Company only had inferred resources. Predominantly on that basis, the American engineer hired by Mining Watch concludes that the project is not economically viable.

Subsequent to the release of the PEA in March 2016, a new resource estimate model was completed in 2017. The model significantly increased the overall resource that had been reported in the PEA and more importantly, transferred some of the inferred resources to the indicated category. SGS Canada is currently working on a new resource estimate based on the results of the Company's last drill program. We expect to get those results shortly. The Company was working towards preparing its feasibility study when its Project was halted by the actions of GSLR.

There are risks in all projects but the existence of risk does not render a project unprofitable.

There is one statement made by Mr. Lapointe in his May 24, 2019 communication that is correct. The handling of this case will definitely impact the image of social acceptability and the mining industry in Quebec. Country risk is one of the greatest risks of mining. We suspect that the outcome of this case will deter future mining investment in Quebec as prospective investors realize that their projects can be halted and their rights can be stripped away at any time due to a change of municipal councillors that are allowed to act illegally without communication or facts that support their actions.

We would appreciate having a sit down meeting with you to discuss the real facts related to Canada Carbon and Grenville-sur-la-Rouge (GSLR).

Sincerely,

CANADA CARBON INC.

'R. Bruce Duncan'

CEO & Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (604) 685-6375

F: (604) 909-1163

Disclaimer

Canada Carbon Inc. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 13:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADA CARBON INC
09:49aCANADA CARBON : Open Letter to Premier of Quebec (English)
PU
09:46aCANADA CARBON : CCB - Letter to Premier May 27 2019
AQ
05/24CANADA CARBON INC : . - Graphite Tampering on Miller Property
AQ
05/23CANADA CARBON : Graphite Tampering on Miller Property
AQ
05/22CANADA CARBON : Provides Update on Appeal Hearing
AQ
05/21CANADA CARBON : Provides Update on Appeal Hearing
AQ
05/09CANADA CARBON : Responds to Michelle Lalonde of the Montreal Gazette
AQ
05/08CANADA CARBON : Responds to Michelle Lalonde of the Montreal Gazette
AQ
05/07CANADA CARBON : Miller Graphite Significantly Purer than Commercial Synthetic Gr..
AQ
05/06CANADA CARBON : Miller Graphite Significantly Purer Than Commercial Synthetic Gr..
AQ
More news
Chart CANADA CARBON INC
Duration : Period :
Canada Carbon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Bruce Duncan Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Olga Nikitovic Chief Financial Officer
Greg Lipton Independent Director
Bruce D. Coventry Independent Director
Pieter J. Barnard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADA CARBON INC-4.35%0
BHP GROUP LTD9.41%124 218
BHP GROUP PLC8.99%124 218
RIO TINTO24.45%100 054
RIO TINTO LIMITED29.03%100 054
ANGLO AMERICAN11.23%34 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About