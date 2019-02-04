Canada Carbon : The Municipality of the Township of Gore to Recognize the Acquired Rights of a Sandpit Operator (English)

February 4th, 2019, Vancouver, BC, Canada - Canada Carbon Inc. (the 'Company') (TSX-V: CCB) announces that its attorney, Roger Paiement of Beauregard-Avocats, was successful in having the Municipality of the Township of Gore ('Gore') recognize the acquired rights of a sandpit operator. While the file is unrelated to Canada Carbon, the results are of interest to the Company.

The Municipality of the Township of Gore filed an application in the Superior Court of Quebec for a permanent injunction and for damages seeking an order to stop land use that Gore felt was incompatible with its zoning by-law and the protection standards of the environment. In other words, Gore wanted to stop the extractive activities on the specified lot in question where extraction had previously been permitted based on the operator's acquired rights

The trial to establish acquired rights was to last five days, however, during the first two days of trial the Judge indicated that evidence of acquired rights clearly existed. By the end of the second day of trial, the Municipality of the Township of Gore decided to enter into an agreement in which: 1) it unreservedly recognizes the acquired rights of a business to operate a sandpit on a specified lot and 2) agrees to pay this business $15,000.

In response, Canada Carbon CEO and Director R. Bruce Duncan said, 'We are encouraged by the results of the trial regarding the Municipality of Gore as Canada Carbon is currently engaged in a legal process with the municipality of Grenville-sur-la Rouge to have its rights recognized. The trial preparation process is coming to an end and we are looking forward to getting a trial date set as we are confident that our rights will also be recognized by the Court.'

