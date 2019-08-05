Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Canada Goose Holdings Inc    GOOS   CA1350861060

CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC

(GOOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CANADA GOOSE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. ("Canada Goose" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOOS).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Canada Goose stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/GOOS. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-goose-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-investing-in-canada-goose-holdings-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300896629.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC
08/02INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/01CANADA GOOSE : is Having a Moment and The Stats Prove It
AQ
06/13U.S. retailers' halting outlook reveals scale of tariff fear
RE
05/30CANADA GOOSE : Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2019
AQ
05/29CANADA GOOSE : shares fall more than 20% on slower revenue growth guidance
AQ
05/29CANADA GOOSE : Four seasons hotels and resorts appoints john davison president a..
AQ
05/29CANADA GOOSE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/29CANADA GOOSE : Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2019
BU
05/22CANADA GOOSE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Da..
BU
05/08CANADA GOOSE : Promotes Ana Mihaljevic to Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group