Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canada Goose Holdings Inc    GOOS   CA1350861060

CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC

(GOOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) and Encourages Canada Goose Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 10:31pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) securities between March 16, 2017 and August 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 4, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint, filed on September 3, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Canada Goose sourced the down and fur used in its clothing products in a way that treated animals in an unethical and inhumane manner; (ii) Canada Goose was thus non-compliant with relevant FTC regulations pertaining to false advertising with respect to its sourcing practices; (iii) accordingly, Canada Goose was the subject of an ongoing FTC investigation regarding false advertising; and (iv) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 2, 2017, the non-profit organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) issued a press release alleging that Canada Goose suppliers used unethical measures to obtain the down and fur used in creating the company’s clothing merchandise (the PETA Press Release). The PETA Press Release also stated that PETA had issued a complaint to the FTC regarding these practices because the company represented in communications and promotional materials that its clothing was produced with down and fur from sources that treated the animals used in sourcing those materials ethically and humanely.

On this news, Canada Goose’s stock price fell $0.70 per share, or roughly 3.27%, to close at $20.72 per share on November 2, 2017. Nevertheless, even after the PETA Press Release, Canada Goose continued to represent that the down and fur used in producing its clothing products were collected using humane and ethical practices.

Then, on June 17, 2019, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a closing letter to Canada Goose’s legal counsel. The FTC Closing Letter stated that the FTC had investigated Canada Goose’s advertising practices for possible violations of the Federal Trade Commission Act (FTC Act), citing concern[s] that Canada Goose may have made false or misleading representations about the treatment of geese whose down is used in Canada Goose’s apparel.

On this news, Canada Goose’s stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 1.36%, to close at $36.17 per share on June 17, 2019. According to an article published on July 12, 2019 by Truth In Advertising (TINA) a well-known watchdog for deceptive marketing practices Canada Goose continued to deny that it had changed the substance of its prior statements. At least in part as a result of Canada Goose’s refusal to admit it had changed the substance of its prior marketing materials and communications, the company’s securities continued to trade at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

Finally, on August 1, 2019, the New York Post published an article entitled Canada Goose pulls claims about its ethical treatment of animals (the New York Post Article). According to the New York Post Article, Canada Goose had abandoned its claims of ethical treatment of animals used in making its winter jackets and clothing in response to the FTCs regulatory review. The New York Post article also reported PETAs assertion that its complaint to the FTC in 2017 had precipitated the FTCs investigation into Canada Goose for potential violations of the FTC Act.

On this news, Canada Goose’s stock price fell $2.21 per share, or over 4.7%, to close at $44.58 per share on August 1, 2019

If you purchased Canada Goose securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Canada Goose lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/goos. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC
10:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : GOOS) and Encourages Canada Goose Investo..
BU
03:52pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOO..
BU
01:09pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
09/04IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/04Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ca..
BU
08/22CANADA GOOSE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Ex..
NE
08/16CANADA GOOSE : Announces Election of Directors and Reappointment of Deloitte LLP..
AQ
08/15CANADA GOOSE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Ex..
NE
08/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Tumbles 800 Points In Biggest One Day Fall Of Year On Gl..
DJ
08/14CANADA GOOSE : margins miss on higher sales of less profitable, lighter clothes
RE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 1 052 M
EBIT 2020 265 M
Net income 2020 182 M
Debt 2020 42,6 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,48x
EV / Sales2021 4,38x
Capitalization 5 723 M
Chart CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Canada Goose Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,01  CAD
Last Close Price 52,25  CAD
Spread / Highest target 68,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dani Reiss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Stuart Sinclair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jacob Pat Chief Information Officer
Ryan Cotton Director
Joshua Bekenstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC-18.50%4 143
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE42.72%204 511
VF CORPORATION13.47%32 694
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.48.59%23 541
MONCLER S.P.A.16.63%9 753
UNDER ARMOUR7.24%8 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group