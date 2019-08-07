Log in
Canada Goose : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

08/07/2019 | 06:46am EDT

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) today announced that the Company plans to issue results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, ended June 30, 2019, prior to the market open on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live webcast of its conference call being held on the same day at 9:00am ET. The live webcast will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.canadagoose.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be accessible on the Company’s website until November 13, 2019.

About Canada Goose Inc.

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world’s leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 4,000 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit canadagoose.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
