Canada Goose : Dedicates Manufacturing Resources in Fight Against COVID-19

Dedicated team in Toronto and Winnipeg to begin production of medical scrubs and patient gowns as part of the Canada Goose Response Program

TORONTO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Goose (NYSE/TSX: GOOS) today announced the company will leverage its manufacturing facilities to begin production of necessary medical gear for frontline healthcare workers and patients across Canada in the fight against COVID-19. The company will begin making scrubs and patient gowns, which are in short supply across the country, and will begin distributing them to hospitals next week.

To help address the urgent need facing healthcare workers and patients across the country, Canada Goose has committed to producing medical gear at two of its manufacturing facilities, starting in Toronto and Winnipeg, with the opportunity to extend production across additional facilities as needed. With production set to begin early next week, approximately 50 employees per facility will work to manufacture the gear and have an initial goal of producing 10,000 units.

"Across Canada, there are people risking their lives every day on the frontlines of COVID-19 in healthcare facilities, and they need help. Now is the time to put our manufacturing resources and capabilities to work for the greater good," said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose. "Our employees are ready, willing and able to help, and that's what we're doing. It's the Canadian thing to do."

The company is working closely with federal, provincial and local health authorities and will follow the recommended protocols to ensure a safe work environment for employees, including: implementing social distancing protocols, limiting the number of employees located within specific spaces, and increasing sanitation measures within facilities to ensure the health and safety of team members.

Canada Goose Response Program COVID-19 Initiatives to date:

Production of Personal Protective Equipment: Beginning week of March 30 th , Canada Goose will manufacture scrubs for healthcare workers as well as patient gowns. The gear will be donated locally at no cost, with the goal of providing as much equipment as possible to those in need.





Beginning week of , Canada Goose will manufacture scrubs for healthcare workers as well as patient gowns. The gear will be donated locally at no cost, with the goal of providing as much equipment as possible to those in need. Canada Goose Employee Support Fund: On March 17 th the Canada Goose Employee Support fund was established for employees who are impacted by store and manufacturing closures but are not eligible for government assistance. In a letter to Canada Goose employees, Dani Reiss announced that he will forego his salary for at least the next three months, which will be used for the Employee Support Fund.





On the Canada Goose Employee Support fund was established for employees who are impacted by store and manufacturing closures but are not eligible for government assistance. In a letter to Canada Goose employees, announced that he will forego his salary for at least the next three months, which will be used for the Employee Support Fund. Wuhan Charity Donation: On February 6 th Canada Goose announced a RMB1 million donation to the Wuhan Charity Federation to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak. The Wuhan Charity Federation is a non-profit organization designated by the Wuhan City Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to receive donations for relief efforts.

About Canada Goose Inc.

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit canadagoose.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-goose-dedicates-manufacturing-resources-in-fight-against-covid-19-301029707.html

SOURCE Canada Goose