Canada Goose : Launches New Social Entrepreneurship Program

First of its kind program showcases Inuit craftsmanship on global scale; donates 100% of Proceeds to Inuit Communities in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Goose (NYSE/TSX: GOOS) today announced the launch of its new social entrepreneurship project for Canada's North -- Project Atigi. The first of its kind in Canada, Project Atigi was born in the north, created by the north and for the north. Designed to celebrate Inuit craftsmanship – the original parka makers – the project features the global release of a one-of-a-kind collection hand-made by expert seamstresses.

Building on the company's more than 10-year commitment to Canada's North, Canada Goose commissioned 14 seamstresses representing nine communities across the four Inuit regions – Inuvialuit, Nunatsiavut, Nunavut, and Nunavik – to create bespoke parkas using their traditional skills and unique designs, and Canada Goose materials. The exclusive collection includes anoraks, parkas and traditional amauti-style jackets – for men, women and children – many adorned with artistic embellishments and crafted from patterns that have been passed down from generation to generation. All proceeds from the sale of the collection will go to Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national representational organization that works to improve the health and wellbeing of Inuit in Canada through research, advocacy, public outreach and education.

"Canada Goose was built in the North and we have a responsibility to be a meaningful part of the community that we call home. For more than 10 years, Arctic stewardship has been woven into the fabric of our business and Project Atigi is our way of leveraging our entrepreneurial success to expand theirs," said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose.

This initiative continues the company's long-standing commitment to supporting the North. For more than 10 years, through its Resource Centre Program, Canada Goose has donated more than two million metres of materials to northern communities across the Arctic. Project Atigi was inspired by this commitment and the relationships the brand has cultivated in the North – two of the seamstresses featured in Project Atigi helped inspire the Resource Centre Program.

Starting early February, the Project Atigi collection will be showcased in Canada Goose stores around the world and available for purchase on canadagoose.com.

