Revenue rose 27.7% to C$294 million ($222.2 million), well above analysts' estimates of C$267.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to C$60.6 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 29 from C$49.9 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)