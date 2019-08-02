Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canada Goose Holdings Inc    GOOS   CA1350861060

CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC

(GOOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GOOS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether Canada Goose issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC
04:57pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/01CANADA GOOSE : is Having a Moment and The Stats Prove It
AQ
06/13U.S. retailers' halting outlook reveals scale of tariff fear
RE
05/30CANADA GOOSE : Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2019
AQ
05/29CANADA GOOSE : shares fall more than 20% on slower revenue growth guidance
AQ
05/29CANADA GOOSE : Four seasons hotels and resorts appoints john davison president a..
AQ
05/29CANADA GOOSE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/29CANADA GOOSE : Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2019
BU
05/22CANADA GOOSE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Da..
BU
05/08CANADA GOOSE : Promotes Ana Mihaljevic to Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 1 036 M
EBIT 2020 263 M
Net income 2020 191 M
Finance 2020 48,6 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,22x
EV / Sales2021 5,02x
Capitalization 6 497 M
Chart CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Canada Goose Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 69,65  CAD
Last Close Price 58,89  CAD
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dani Reiss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Stuart Sinclair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jacob Pat Chief Information Officer
Ryan Cotton Director
Joshua Bekenstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC-1.32%4 920
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE46.82%211 138
VF CORPORATION16.86%33 111
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.52.50%24 160
MONCLER30.07%10 504
UNDER ARMOUR22.13%9 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group