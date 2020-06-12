Log in
Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

06/12/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

Louiseville, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2020) - Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company"): This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the issuance of securities of the Company to Mr. Rénato Bertacchini (the "Acquiror").

The Acquiror announces that, on or about June 12th, 2020, Canada House issued to Mr. Bertacchini 77,480,745 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") pursuant to a share exchange agreement with the Company, among others.

Prior to June12th, 2020, the Acquiror held no securities in the Company. The Acquiror will now hold, an aggregate of 77,480,745 Common Shares representing approximately 11.33% of the Company's Common Shares.

The Acquiror acquired the Common Shares through a Share Exchange Agreement on a private placement basis. The Acquiror's current intention is to hold the Common Shares for investment purposes only and not with a view to materially affecting control of the Issuer. The Common Shares issued to the Acquiror are subject to a lock-up agreement pursuant to which the Acquiror will only be able to transact in such Common Shares in accordance with a release schedule over a 24 month period following the date of issuance. Depending upon market conditions and other factors, and subject to compliance with applicable law and the aforementioned lock-up agreement, the Acquiror may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional shares of the Issuer, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, or acquire interests in or enter into related financial instruments involving a security of the Issuer.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). You could also ask a copy from Steven Pearce, Vice-President, Legal of Canada House Wellness Group Inc. 289-980-3584 at spearce@canadahouse.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57779


© Newsfilecorp 2020
