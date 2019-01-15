Canada Jetlines Selects airRM as its Revenue Management Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Jetlines Ltd. (JET: TSX-V) (the “Company” or “Jetlines”) is pleased to announce an agreement with Revenue Management Systems, Inc. (“RMS”), an Accelya Group Company, for the airRM software (“airRM”).



RMS serves over 90 carriers worldwide including ultra-low cost carriers such as RyanAir, VivaAerobus, Tigerair, and AirAsia. Their airRM tool is a continually evolving airline revenue management system with ground-breaking tools that integrate and display a wealth of critical information from multiple sources, enabling airlines to make better and more profitable decisions. RMS is owned by Accelya, a leading provider of technology products and services to over 400 travel carriers around the world. airRM operates in real-time, giving Jetlines the ability to shift and react based on market influences or any other variable that may impact Jetlines’ profitability.

Jordi Porcel, Chief Sales, Marketing, and Customer Experience Officer commented, “With price being one of the most important aspects of our model, airRM was a natural choice based on their state-of-the-art platform. It will allow us to identify and leverage revenue opportunities and have tight control on our pricing while staying nimble. It is important to us, and to our future passengers, that we can offer the right fare for each seat on every flight.” CEO Javier Suarez added, “This marks another important commercial milestone needed as we get closer to launching operations this coming summer. Maximizing our revenue and load factors is critical to the commercial department.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Canada’s newest ultra-low cost carrier, Jetlines, to the growing list of airlines throughout the world that use airRM to maximize their revenue," said Ben Druce, Vice President, Sales and Account Management - Americas. "For start-up airlines, the ability to react quickly to competitors, while easily implementing pricing and inventory strategies, is critical. airRM is the only RM solution in the market today that can effectively support Jetlines as it launches into the dynamic and competitive Canadian marketplace. With its robust suite of modern and sophisticated inventory control methodologies, reporting tools and analytical modules, airRM will provide Jetlines the power to be nimble and achieve their revenue management goals."

About Revenue Management Systems

Revenue Management Systems, Inc. (RMS), an Accelya Group Company, is a global leader in revenue management solutions for the aviation, rail, and cargo industries. Our software helps more than 90 airlines, rail operators, and cargo carriers worldwide make faster, smarter and more profitable decisions, driven by innovation and foresight. RMS is headquartered in Seattle, Washington (USA) with offices in Australia, Great Britain, The Netherlands, Spain, and Singapore. More information about airRM and RMS may be found at www.revenuemanagement.com .

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading global provider of technology products and services to the travel and transport industry. Founded in 1976, Accelya delivers financial, commercial, cargo and analytics solutions designed for a world on the move. Accelya provides the mission-critical solutions that account for and manage more than 5 billion financial transactions and 75 million tons of cargo annually. Accelya serves as a strategic partner to more than 400 airlines, travel agents and shippers. For more information, please visit www.accelya.com .

About Canada Jetlines Ltd.

Canada Jetlines is set to become Canada’s first true Ultra-Low Cost Carrier (ULCC) airline, with plans to operate flights across Canada and provide non-stop service from Canada to the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. The Company plans to commence operations with the Airbus A320 fleet, the most widely used aircraft for ultra-low cost carriers worldwide. Jetlines is led by a board and management team with extensive experience and expertise in low-cost airlines, start-ups and capital markets. The Company was granted an unprecedented exemption from the Government of Canada that will permit it to conduct domestic air services while having up to 49% foreign voting interests.

For more information on Jetlines, please visit our website at www.jetlines.ca .

