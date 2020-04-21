Jetlines Schedules Special Meeting to Approve Global Crossing Transaction

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2020) - Canada Jetlines Ltd. (TSXV: JET) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the "Company" or "Jetlines") is pleased to announce that further to the news release by the Company on December 13, 2019 and February 6, 2020, the Company has scheduled a Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to approve the business combination (the "Transaction") of Jetlines and Global Crossing Airlines, Inc. ("GLOBALX"). The Meeting is scheduled for May 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (PDT). The Company also confirms that it has received conditional approval for the Transaction from the TSX Venture Exchange. A copy of the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular, Proxy and Voting Instruction form (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

It is the intention of the Company to hold the Meeting at the location stated in this Notice of Meeting. However, due restrictions and recommendations regarding public meetings and social distancing measures as a result of COVID‐19, shareholders and other guests are strongly encouraged not to attend in person at the Meeting. Given concerns regarding COVID‐19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, the Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting and reminds them that proxy voting instructions are included in the notice of Meeting, management information circular and proxy statements provided to them in connection with the Meeting (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"). Completed registered shareholder proxies can be mailed ahead of time, as usual to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 9th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, by telephone at 1‐866‐964‐0492 or online at www.investorvote.com for tabulation in advance of the Meeting.

The Company reserves the right to take any additional pre-cautionary measures deemed to be appropriate, necessary or advisable in relation to the Meeting in response to further developments in the COVID-19 outbreak, including: (i) holding the Meeting virtually or by providing a webcast of the Meeting; (ii) hosting the Meeting solely by means of remote communication; (iii) changing the Meeting date and/or changing the means of holding the Meeting; (iv) denying access to persons who exhibit cold or flu-like symptoms, or who have, or have been in close contact with someone who has, travelled to/from outside of Canada within the 14 days immediately prior to the Meeting; and (v) such other measures as may be recommended by public health authorities in connection with gatherings of persons such as the Meeting. Should any such changes to the Meeting format occur, the Company will announce any and all of these changes by way of news release, which will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Additional information as required will be provided by way of a subsequent news release. Trading in the common shares of the Company on the Exchange will remain halted until such time as the requirements of the Exchange are met.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including Exchange acceptance and disinterested shareholder approval. The transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Management Information Circular to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Jetlines should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to (i) the calling of a shareholders meeting and its details; and (ii) receipt of TSXV, regulatory and shareholder approvals of the Transaction.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or " or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to commence airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of the Jetlines' and GLOBALX's business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the timely commencement of operations by Jetlines and GLOBALX and the success of such operations; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where the Jetlines and GLOBALX will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to the Jetlines' or GLOBALX's business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement Jetlines' or GLOBALX's operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. There is no assurance that the closing of the Transaction will occur. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

