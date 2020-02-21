Log in
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS, LIMITED

(CGI)
Canadian General Investments : Dividend Declaration - Common Shares

02/21/2020 | 02:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Dividend Declaration - Common Shares
Released 07:00 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 6766D
Canadian General Investments Ld
20 February 2020

FOR: CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS, LIMITED

TSX SYMBOLS: CGI, CGI.PR.D

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: CGI

February 20, 2020

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Declares Dividend on Common Shares

TORONTO, CANADA -- Canadian General Investments, Limited ('CGI' or 'the Company') has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share payable on March 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020 ('the Dividend'). This dividend is designated as an 'eligible dividend' for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

CGI is a closed-end equity fund, focused on medium to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DIVDBGDDBGDDGGG
Dividend Declaration - Common Shares - RNS

Canadian General Investments Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 07:06:05 UTC
