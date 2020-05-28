Log in
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 2Q Profit Falls Amid Pandemic

05/28/2020 | 06:45am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said its profit for the second quarter fell as it booked higher provision for credit losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic and pressure on oil prices.

The Toronto bank posted net income of 400 million Canadian dollars ($290.3 million), or C$0.83 a share, compared with C$1.34 billion, or C$2.95 a share, in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings were C$0.94 a share. The company said it booked a C$57 million amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of C$1.76 a share, or C$1.71 a share on an adjusted basis.

Pre-provision earnings for Canadian personal and business banking fell 7% due to lower revenue amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank said. Driving revenue lower was the interest rate environment, decreased client transactions and pandemic-related interest-rate relief provided to credit card clients.

Provision for credit losses was C$1.41 billion, up more than fivefold from the year-ago period.

Net income for U.S. commercial banking and wealth management fell 89% to C$18 million. The bank said a higher provision for credit losses more than offset a C$35 million uptick in pre-provision earnings.

Revenue was C$4.58 billion, compared with C$4.54 billion. Analysts were targeting C$4.74 billion.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS 5.42% 8.37 Delayed Quote.-27.66%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 4.41% 91.8 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.06% 34.3 Delayed Quote.-45.42%
WTI 1.49% 32.321 Delayed Quote.-44.52%
