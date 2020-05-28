Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 2Q Profit Falls Amid Pandemic

By Dave Sebastian

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said its profit for the second quarter fell as it booked higher provision for credit losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic and pressure on oil prices.

The Toronto bank posted net income of 400 million Canadian dollars ($290.3 million), or C$0.83 a share, compared with C$1.34 billion, or C$2.95 a share, in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings were C$0.94 a share. The company said it booked a C$57 million amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of C$1.76 a share, or C$1.71 a share on an adjusted basis.

Pre-provision earnings for Canadian personal and business banking fell 7% due to lower revenue amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank said. Driving revenue lower was the interest rate environment, decreased client transactions and pandemic-related interest-rate relief provided to credit card clients.

Provision for credit losses was C$1.41 billion, up more than fivefold from the year-ago period.

Net income for U.S. commercial banking and wealth management fell 89% to C$18 million. The bank said a higher provision for credit losses more than offset a C$35 million uptick in pre-provision earnings.

Revenue was C$4.58 billion, compared with C$4.54 billion. Analysts were targeting C$4.74 billion.

