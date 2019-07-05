Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Canada Jobs Report Won't Change BoC Rate Expectations -- Market Talk

1308 GMT - Canada's latest jobs report is unlikely to alter expectations that the Bank of Canada will keep interest rates on hold through the rest of this year. Statistics Canada reported Friday that the jobless rate edged up a tick to 5.5% and the economy lost a net 2,200 jobs in June on a seasonally adjusted basis. But economists were quick to point out that the weaker data followed two straight months of strong gains. "We'll forgive Canada's job market for taking an early summer holiday in terms of employment gains, given the massive surge in hiring that preceded it," CIBC World Markets economist Avery Shenfeld says. BoC is widely expected to leave its benchmark policy rate on hold through 2019 as it weighs a strengthening domestic economy against worries about a possible global slowdown. (kim.mackrael@wsj.com, @kimmackrael)