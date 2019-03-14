Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Media Advisory - CIBC experts available to comment on 2019 Federal Budget

TORONTO, March 14, 2019/CNW/ -- CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) experts will be available to provide insight and commentary on how the 2019 Federal Budget will impact the economy, taxes, personal finance and wealth strategies.
WHEN:
March 19, 2019
WHO:
CIBC experts available for interviews include:
Avery Shenfeld, Chief Economist, CIBC
Jamie Golombek, Managing Director, Tax and Estate Planning, CIBC Financial Planning and Advice
Debbie Pearl-Weinberg, Executive Director, Tax and Estate Planning, CIBC Financial Planning and Advice
WHERE:
Mr. Shenfeld and Mr. Golombek will be in the Budget media lock-up in Ottawa from 9:30 a.m. to about 4:00 p.m.
Ms. Pearl-Weinberg will be in the industry association Budget lock-up from 9:30 a.m. to about 4:00 p.m.
About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.
SOURCE CIBC
For further information: or to arrange an interview, please contact: Jason Wesley, CIBC Public Relations, 416-408-9507 or Jason.wesley@cibc.com
Disclaimer
CIBC - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 12:18:10 UTC