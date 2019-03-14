Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Media Advisory - CIBC experts available to comment on 2019 Federal Budget

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 08:19am EDT

TORONTO, March 14, 2019/CNW/ -- CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) experts will be available to provide insight and commentary on how the 2019 Federal Budget will impact the economy, taxes, personal finance and wealth strategies.

WHEN:

March 19, 2019

WHO:

CIBC experts available for interviews include:

  • Avery Shenfeld, Chief Economist, CIBC
  • Jamie Golombek, Managing Director, Tax and Estate Planning, CIBC Financial Planning and Advice
  • Debbie Pearl-Weinberg, Executive Director, Tax and Estate Planning, CIBC Financial Planning and Advice

WHERE:

Mr. Shenfeld and Mr. Golombek will be in the Budget media lock-up in Ottawa from 9:30 a.m. to about 4:00 p.m.

Ms. Pearl-Weinberg will be in the industry association Budget lock-up from 9:30 a.m. to about 4:00 p.m.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: or to arrange an interview, please contact: Jason Wesley, CIBC Public Relations, 416-408-9507 or Jason.wesley@cibc.com

Disclaimer

CIBC - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 12:18:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF
03/13CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : Media Advisory - CIBC Management Proxy Circ..
AQ
03/11CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC's 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report..
AQ
03/08CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC marks International Women's Day with c..
AQ
03/07CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC Names Larry Richman Chairman of U.S. R..
DJ
03/07CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC Announces US Leadership Appointments
AQ
03/04CANADIAN WOMEN WILL CONTROL ALMOST $ : Cibc
AQ
02/28CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : DBRS Releases January 2019 Canadian Covered..
AQ
02/28CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : Profit Falls as Expenses, Credit-Loss Provi..
DJ
02/28CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 2.9%
DJ
02/28CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC hikes dividend as first-quarter profit..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 18 612 M
EBIT 2019 8 127 M
Net income 2019 5 327 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,00%
P/E ratio 2019 9,37
P/E ratio 2020 8,76
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,54x
Capitalization 49 689 M
Chart CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Duration : Period :
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 124  CAD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Dodig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Paul Manley Chairman
Kevin Patterson Senior EVP & Group Head-Technology & Operations
Kevin A. Glass Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brent Stanley Belzberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE10.10%37 316
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.94%341 798
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 010
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%282 905
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%239 360
WELLS FARGO8.33%227 107
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.